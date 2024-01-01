Mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil Salvy is a mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil. Over 300 companies use Salvy to manage over 5,000 mobile lines, cutting costs by over 50%. The founders have worked many years together in Brazil's largest fintechs (Nubank and EBANX). Today, every carrier in Brazil has roughly the same network quality - it isn't a differentiator. If you're an IT manager who needs to deploy 2k lines, you want an integrated and seamless solution. You need to deploy this resource, fast. Salvy provides a software layer that makes deploying and managing mobile lines a fast and efficient process, integrated with HRIS, ERPs, and others. This is a massive market: there are 55 million b2b mobile lines in Brazil, which adds up to 5 billion dollars in ARR in just one country.

Trang web: salvy.com.br

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Salvy theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.