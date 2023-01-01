WebCatalog

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog? Tải WebCatalog.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: rockerbox.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Rockerbox trên WebCatalog cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.

Trang web: rockerbox.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Rockerbox theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Marketware

Marketware

marketware.com

Airbridge

Airbridge

airbridge.io

Blue Green Analytics

Blue Green Analytics

bluegreenanalytics.com

Klenty

Klenty

klenty.com

Singular

Singular

singular.net

RevContent

RevContent

revcontent.com

Zoho People Plus

Zoho People Plus

zoho.com

Ringba

Ringba

ringba.com

RelayThat

RelayThat

relaythat.com

Tracify

Tracify

tracify.ai

Certain

Certain

certain.com

Brandfolder

Brandfolder

brandfolder.com

Sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.