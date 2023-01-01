Lựa chọn thay thế - ReviewTrackers
IONOS
ionos.com
Truy cập vào toàn bộ thế giới IONOS của bạn: hợp đồng, sản phẩm và dữ liệu khách hàng, đặt hàng hoặc thay đổi dịch vụ - giờ đây đăng nhập được bảo vệ bằng mật khẩu.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush cung cấp các giải pháp về SEO, PPC, nội dung, phương tiện truyền thông xã hội và nghiên cứu cạnh tranh. Được tin cậy bởi hơn 6000000 nhà tiếp thị trên toàn thế giới
Moz
moz.com
Được hỗ trợ bởi cộng đồng SEO lớn nhất hành tinh, Moz xây dựng các công cụ giúp SEO, tiếp thị trong nước, xây dựng liên kết và tiếp thị nội dung trở nên dễ dàng. Bắt đầu dùng thử 30 ngày miễn phí ngay hôm nay!
Thryv
thryv.com
Quản lý khách hàng mọi lúc, mọi nơi và trên mọi thiết bị bằng phần mềm dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ của Thryv: CRM, Tiếp thị bằng văn bản và email, Truyền thông xã hội, Trang web, v.v.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye là một nền tảng trải nghiệm khách hàng toàn diện. Hơn 60.000 doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô sử dụng BirdEye hàng ngày để được tìm thấy trực tuyến thông qua các bài đánh giá, được khách hàng lựa chọn thông qua tương tác qua tin nhắn văn bản và trở thành doanh nghiệp tốt nhất với các công cụ kh...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Sử dụng nền tảng quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của PromoRepublic để tạo và tùy chỉnh nội dung bằng các công cụ tích hợp, lên lịch cho nhiều trang truyền thông xã hội, chạy quảng cáo và nhận kết quả cho doanh nghiệp của bạn.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Thúc đẩy thương hiệu của bạn® với nền tảng tiếp thị số 1® dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ.
Yext
yext.com
Yext là một công ty công nghệ của Thành phố New York hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý thương hiệu trực tuyến. Nó cung cấp các bản cập nhật thương hiệu bằng cách sử dụng mạng ứng dụng, công cụ tìm kiếm và các phương tiện khác dựa trên đám mây. Công ty được thành lập vào năm 2006 bởi Howard Lerman, Br...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Cách dễ nhất để bán các giải pháp kỹ thuật số dưới thương hiệu của riêng bạn. Vendasta là nền tảng nhãn trắng dành cho các công ty cung cấp giải pháp kỹ thuật số cho SMB.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCI là nền tảng tiếp thị cho các thương hiệu đa địa điểm. Chúng tôi trao quyền cho các doanh nghiệp như Ace Hardware, Sport Clips và Anytime Fitness để kết nối với khán giả địa phương trên mọi kênh tiếp thị.
Mobal
mobal.io
Quản lý tất cả danh sách doanh nghiệp của bạn từ một nơi một cách dễ dàng. Chúng tôi làm cho việc quản lý danh sách doanh nghiệp của bạn trở nên thú vị, nhanh chóng và dễ chịu.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter cung cấp cho các thương hiệu ở nhiều địa điểm thông tin chi tiết và công cụ địa phương mà họ cần để theo dõi, phân tích và cải thiện trải nghiệm của khách hàng trên quy mô lớn.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup biến đổi sự hiện diện trực tuyến của các thương hiệu bằng cách tiếp cận ba hướng: danh sách địa phương, quản lý danh tiếng và quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội. Với Synup, các thương hiệu có thể cung cấp nội dung kinh doanh phù hợp và đáng tin cậy trên tất cả các địa điểm và kênh truyền ...
GoSite
gosite.com
Có được nhiều khách hàng hơn, được thanh toán nhanh hơn, lấy lại thời gian với GoSite. Công nghệ dễ dàng dành cho dịch vụ gia đình và chủ doanh nghiệp nhỏ. Không cần kinh nghiệm.
UpCity
upcity.com
Tại UpCity, chúng tôi tạo dựng và trao quyền cho các mối quan hệ thành công giữa doanh nghiệp và nhà cung cấp dịch vụ B2B. Tìm đối tác tiếp theo của bạn ngay hôm nay!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Thông qua tự động hóa tiếp thị kênh Một nền tảng cho tất cả các nhu cầu Tiếp thị phân phối của bạn
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX đảm bảo vị trí doanh nghiệp gần nhất của bạn được hiển thị, thúc đẩy sự tương tác từ khám phá đến mua hàng và hơn thế nữa.