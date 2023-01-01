QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, and actionable insights. Our comprehensive real-time analytics help clients make profitable decisions that outsmart their competition. Why choose QL2? • QL2 provide best solution for competitive pricing data, • It helps our clients to reduce the time and money it takes to make informed and profitable pricing and inventory decisions. • Collects and deliver the most relevant pricing and product data through real-time searches of your competitor’s websites – without ever interrupting the data sources. Our Approach QL2 provides the leading solution for competitive pricing data, helping our clients solve complex problems and make real-time decisions that impact ROI. Through our suite of proprietary solutions, we harvest, curate, and analyze the industry and competitor data our clients need to make agile decisions in complex markets. Please visit www.ql2.com for detailed information.

