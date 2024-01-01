Propago's Marketing Asset Management Platform allows Print Producers and Brands to bring marketing assets under an intelligent marketing hub that enforces advanced business rules. Employees can access the entire marketing catalog (print, promo, apparel, and digital), personalize their products, and order from any device. And, with a comprehensive set of production, procurement, and warehousing tools, the platform ensures organizations have a streamlined supply chain from start to finish.

Danh mục :

Trang web: propago.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Propago theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.