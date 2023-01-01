Price Edge

PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. Benefits: - can be implemented fast; - fully documented; - this tool can be used stand-alone or be integrated with your ERP, CRM, PDM, and web shops; - AI capabilities are ready to be added on Having all the significant data in one tool: costs, sales, price history, customer history, competitor prices, etc. you are able to perform extensive profit and margin analysis and you will make the best decision on your next pricing strategy.

Trang web: priceedge.eu

