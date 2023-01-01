Lựa chọn thay thế - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter cung cấp trải nghiệm viết rõ ràng và đơn giản cho những người không tìm kiếm các tính năng hoặc báo cáo nâng cao dành cho doanh nghiệp.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com tích hợp với các nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị hàng đầu thế giới để tối đa hóa mức tăng lượng khán giả, lấy lại doanh thu từ giỏ hàng bị bỏ qua và thu hút lại những khán giả đã mất hiệu lực thông qua các hệ thống tích hợp dữ liệu hàng đầu trong ngành. Tối đa hóa doanh thu chưa được kha...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Tăng lưu lượng duy trì và lợi nhuận bằng công nghệ GPT-3