Lựa chọn thay thế - Pixel
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly là dịch vụ rút ngắn URL và nền tảng quản lý liên kết. Công ty Bitly, Inc., được thành lập vào năm 2008. Nó là công ty tư nhân và có trụ sở tại Thành phố New York. Bitly rút ngắn 600 triệu liên kết mỗi tháng để sử dụng trong mạng xã hội, SMS và email. Bitly kiếm tiền bằng cách tính phí truy cập...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Beacons là cách dễ nhất để xây dựng liên kết trong trang web tiểu sử mà người hâm mộ của bạn sẽ yêu thích - và nó hoàn toàn miễn phí!
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com là công cụ rút ngắn URL ban đầu giúp rút ngắn các liên kết khó sử dụng của bạn thành các URL dễ quản lý và sử dụng hơn.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Quản lý liên kết doanh nghiệp. Mang đến sự cộng tác, tuân thủ và sáng tạo cho các nhóm toàn cầu nhằm cải thiện mọi hoạt động tương tác, bảo vệ dữ liệu của bạn và tạo niềm tin trong mỗi cú nhấp chuột.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Công cụ rút ngắn URL với tên miền tùy chỉnh. Rút ngắn, xây dựng thương hiệu và theo dõi URL bằng nền tảng quản lý liên kết hàng đầu trong ngành. Miễn phí để thử. API, URL ngắn, Tên miền tùy chỉnh.
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Khai thác tối đa các liên kết Instagram và TikTok của bạn. Tạo các liên kết rút gọn, các trang OneLinkBio độc đáo và nhận số liệu thống kê chính xác về khách truy cập của bạn.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply là công cụ rút ngắn liên kết duy nhất thúc đẩy chuyển đổi. Hiển thị thông điệp của bạn ở mọi nơi bằng cách dễ dàng nhúng lời kêu gọi hành động vào mọi trang bạn chia sẻ. Chuyển đổi người theo dõi của bạn thành người dùng và khách hàng miễn phí.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe là một công cụ rút ngắn URL bao gồm các pixel nhắm mục tiêu lại trong mọi liên kết bạn chia sẻ. Tạo các liên kết có thương hiệu mạnh mẽ và nhận được nhiều nhấp chuột hơn tới 34%.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io là cách tốt nhất để xây dựng, chia sẻ và đồng bộ hóa UTM với nhóm của bạn. Hãy ngừng sử dụng các bảng tính lộn xộn và nhận dữ liệu chiến dịch tốt trong số liệu phân tích của bạn.
Dub
dub.co
Mã nguồn mở thay thế Bitly. Dub là một công cụ rút ngắn liên kết nguồn mở với các phân tích tích hợp và tên miền tùy chỉnh miễn phí.
Onelink.to
onelink.to
Đơn giản hóa việc tải xuống ứng dụng với onelink.to tất cả các cửa hàng ứng dụng
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Trải nghiệm toàn quyền kiểm soát các liên kết ngắn của bạn Nền tảng rút ngắn URL hoàn chỉnh, Quản lý liên kết, Phân tích liên kết, Liên kết sâu, Trình tạo mã QR và Liên kết trong Bio. Rút ngắn, xây dựng thương hiệu, quản lý, theo dõi và chia sẻ liên kết của bạn một cách dễ dàng.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Trực quan, an toàn, liên kết, được chia sẻ bởi các nhóm. GoLinks® cải thiện năng suất bằng cách giúp các nhóm tìm và chia sẻ thông tin nhanh chóng bằng các liên kết ngắn dễ nhớ được gọi là go/links.
Incises
incises.com
Công cụ liên kết tất cả trong một - Incises.com. Công cụ liên kết cao cấp để Thêm Kêu gọi Hành động trên bất kỳ trang nào, Liên kết sinh học, Nhắm mục tiêu theo thiết bị/Nhắm mục tiêu theo địa lý trên một liên kết & Trình rút gọn Url.
Upslash
upslash.io
Giúp các nhóm tìm kiếm và chia sẻ thông tin nhanh chóng bằng các liên kết ngắn dễ nhớ gọi là go links.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY là dịch vụ Rút ngắn liên kết ngắn nhất thế giới để theo dõi, xây dựng thương hiệu và chia sẻ các URL ngắn.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Theo dõi số lần nhấp chuột và tỷ lệ chuyển đổi của bạn, thu thập khách hàng tiềm năng, tạo trang web cho nền tảng tất cả trong một sản phẩm liên kết của bạn chỉ trong vài cú nhấp chuột.
Urless
urless.com
Urless is a service that reduces a long link into more manageable and useable URLs, build with powerful tools to help you grow and protect your brand. It offers QR Code Generators with analytics to track, create landing pages, digital business cards, and more.
Trotto
trot.to
Trotto is your data, instantly and intuitively. Access, search, and share team resources as quickly as you can say them. Trotto allows employees to use go links; shorten any URL with a memorable keyword (go/HR or go/code). Remember where to go without looking through your old bookmarks or messages,...
tomly.io
tomly.io
Tomly.io is the NextGen Authentic Branded Shortlinks. Create unique, meaningful short links to define your brand identity, drive engagement, and boost click-through rates. Let your customers know your business shared the URL, and make the links you share meaningful for better and improved engagem...
Spotlesslink
spotlesslink.com
Stay in control of your links with advanced features for shortening, targeting, and tracking. * Complete link management platform to brand, track and share your short links. * Get to know your audience with our detailed statistics and better understand the performance of your links, while also bein...
shotcut.in
shotcut.in
Shotcut.in is a dynamic and innovative online platform that empowers individuals, businesses, and influencers to optimize their online presence. Our cutting-edge solutions include link shortening, bio pages, and QR code generation, all designed to streamline your digital marketing efforts. Whether y...
RedirHub
redirhub.com
RedirHub is a platform that simplifies website management for individuals and businesses. Our innovative tools make it easy to redirect URLs, monitor website traffic, and manage domain names. Whether you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or web developer, RedirHub has the solutions you need to succeed o...
Pinggy
pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger...
LinkerFit
linkerfit.me
A versatile link shortener that offers a range of powerful features. It allows you to quickly shorten long URLs into concise, shareable links. Additionally, it provides functionality for creating QR codes, making it easy for users to access your content using their smartphones. One of the standout f...
Katana Run
katana.run
Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to mod...
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Rút ngắn, theo dõi và tối ưu hóa các liên kết của bạn bằng lời kêu gọi hành động hấp dẫn, pixel nhắm mục tiêu lại, liên kết được gắn thương hiệu và phân tích mạnh mẽ.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
Công cụ rút ngắn URL T2M là một nền tảng quản lý liên kết tất cả trong một. Công cụ rút ngắn URL tùy chỉnh tốt nhất với API & miền có thương hiệu. Các liên kết ngắn phù phiếm được cá nhân hóa với mã QR cũng như các báo cáo và phân tích nâng cao. Tùy chọn phiên bản chuyên dụng cho các đại lý.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Với Linkin Bio, nhắm mục tiêu lại URL và các trang được quản lý, Linkjoy sẽ giúp bạn Tăng nhận thức về thương hiệu, tạo thêm khách hàng tiềm năng và nhắm mục tiêu lại một lần Khách.