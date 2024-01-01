Nrby
Trang web: nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email info@nrby.com to learn more.
