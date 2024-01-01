NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support

Danh mục :

Trang web: notix.co

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Notix theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.