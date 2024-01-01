WebCatalog

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support

Danh mục:

Productivity
Push Notification Software

Trang web: notix.co

