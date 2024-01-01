Lựa chọn thay thế - Netvibes
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (cách điệu là tumblr và phát âm là "tumbler") là một trang web mạng xã hội và tiểu blog của Mỹ do David Karp thành lập vào năm 2007 và hiện thuộc sở hữu của Automattic. Dịch vụ này cho phép người dùng đăng nội dung đa phương tiện và các nội dung khác lên một blog dạng ngắn. Người dùng có thể ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (cách điệu là Feedly) là một ứng dụng tổng hợp tin tức dành cho nhiều trình duyệt web và thiết bị di động chạy iOS và Android. Nó cũng có sẵn như là một dịch vụ dựa trên đám mây. Nó tổng hợp các nguồn cấp tin tức từ nhiều nguồn trực tuyến khác nhau để người dùng tùy chỉnh và chia sẻ với người...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
HootSuite là một nền tảng quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, được tạo bởi Ryan Holmes vào năm 2008. Giao diện người dùng của hệ thống có dạng bảng điều khiển và hỗ trợ tích hợp mạng xã hội cho Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn và YouTube. Có trụ sở tại Vancouver, HootSuite có gần 1.000 n...
Planoly
planoly.com
Quản lý, lập kế hoạch và lên lịch các bài đăng trên Instagram của bạn từ máy tính và điện thoại di động. Tạo nguồn cấp dữ liệu Instagram gắn kết và quản lý nhiều tài khoản Instagram.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Hãy tưởng tượng lại cách truyền thông xã hội có thể phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn với Sprout Social. Xem hoạt động của các công cụ quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của chúng tôi. Bắt đầu dùng thử miễn phí của riêng bạn ngay hôm nay.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio cung cấp một công cụ khám phá nội dung giúp việc quản lý nội dung blog và phương tiện truyền thông xã hội trở nên dễ dàng đối với doanh nghiệp ở bất kỳ thị trường ngách hoặc thị trường nào.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics trao quyền cho các công ty nắm bắt và hành động dựa trên những hiểu biết sâu sắc về khách hàng, sản phẩm, thương hiệu và trải nghiệm của nhân viên ở một nơi.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
Công cụ giống như một nhóm tiếp thị. Tailwind tự động hóa những phần khó khăn nhất trong hoạt động tiếp thị trên mạng xã hội để bạn có thể phát triển thông minh hơn và nhanh hơn.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Phần mềm quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội dễ sử dụng cho phép bạn luôn ngăn nắp, tiết kiệm thời gian và dễ dàng quản lý hộp thư đến, xuất bản, báo cáo, giám sát và các công cụ cộng tác nhóm.
Sendible
sendible.com
Nâng cao câu chuyện thương hiệu của bạn trên phương tiện truyền thông xã hội. Cộng tác với khách hàng và nhóm của bạn để lập kế hoạch, đăng và đo lường mức độ thành công của nội dung trên mọi nền tảng.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch là một công ty thông tin tiêu dùng kỹ thuật số có trụ sở tại Brighton, Anh. Brandwatch bán sáu sản phẩm khác nhau: Nghiên cứu người tiêu dùng, Khán giả, Vizia, Qriously, Đánh giá và BuzzSumo. Nghiên cứu người tiêu dùng Brandwatch là một "ứng dụng tự phục vụ" hoặc phần mềm dưới dạng dịch v...
Awario
awario.com
Bắt đầu giám sát thương hiệu miễn phí! Theo dõi đề cập trên các nguồn web, phân tích sự cạnh tranh của bạn, theo dõi những người có ảnh hưởng thích hợp của bạn và tìm khách hàng tiềm năng trên mạng xã hội!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. là một công ty phần mềm ứng dụng thông minh kinh doanh dựa trên đám mây tự phục vụ có trụ sở tại Los Angeles, California. Công ty được biết đến với việc tạo ra ứng dụng bảng thông tin kinh doanh, được thiết kế để phân tích, chuyển đổi và báo cáo dữ liệu từ các nguồn thông tin kinh doanh t...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker là một công cụ phân tích phương tiện truyền thông xã hội và công cụ giám sát phương tiện truyền thông xã hội cực kỳ mạnh mẽ được các thương hiệu và đại lý trên toàn thế giới khuyên dùng.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Phát triển sự hiện diện trên Instagram, Facebook, Twitter và LinkedIn của bạn với thông tin chuyên sâu độc quyền và các công cụ quản lý tốt nhất dành cho nhóm của bạn. Bắt đầu dùng thử miễn phí 14 ngày.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole là một công ty Phân tích Hashtag và Phân tích phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, cung cấp dữ liệu thời gian thực với tính năng theo dõi hashtag cho Twitter, Instagram và Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Khám phá cách Meltwater giúp các nhóm PR và tiếp thị giám sát mức độ đưa tin trên các phương tiện truyền thông trên cả tin tức và mạng xã hội, đồng thời nâng cao khả năng quản lý thương hiệu.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Khách hàng dựa vào nền tảng AI của Dataminr để nhận tín hiệu sớm về các sự kiện có tác động lớn và rủi ro mới nổi, nhằm tự tin ứng phó và quản lý khủng hoảng hiệu quả hơn
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Xem Hoạt động trên Instagram của bất kỳ ai mà không cần cài đặt ứng dụng. Xem nội dung ai đó thích và theo dõi trên Instagram bằng Snoopreport Trình theo dõi hoạt động trên Instagram
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 cung cấp cho bạn quyền truy cập tức thì vào các đề cập về thương hiệu của bạn trên web.
eclincher
eclincher.com
Khám phá eclincher, nền tảng quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội duy nhất mà bạn cần! Chinh phục sự áp đảo của phương tiện truyền thông xã hội và giành quyền kiểm soát các nhiệm vụ tiếp thị truyền thông xã hội của bạn!
Mention
mention.com
Nhận công cụ tất cả trong một cho phép bạn lắng nghe khán giả của mình, xuất bản các bài đăng nổi bật và phản hồi khách hàng của bạn.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Tương tác với khách hàng trên mạng xã hội ở quy mô lớn. Statusbrew là một công cụ tương tác trên mạng xã hội giúp hợp nhất hộp thư đến trên mạng xã hội của bạn, gắn kết nhóm của bạn lại với nhau và tạo quy trình làm việc tự động. Và còn nhiều hơn thế nữa.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Dịch vụ giám sát phương tiện truyền thông tốt nhất dành cho TV, Radio, Tin tức, Podcast và Mạng xã hội cũng như cơ sở dữ liệu liên hệ truyền thông chính xác nhất trong ngành.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Mọi thứ mà nhóm cần để quản lý các kênh truyền thông xã hội. Xây dựng quy trình làm việc cộng tác và có thể mở rộng để lên lịch nội dung, phân tích hiệu suất, quản lý mức độ tương tác và theo dõi đối thủ cạnh tranh.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Tối ưu hóa hành trình khách hàng kỹ thuật số. Nền tảng hợp nhất của phần mềm trải nghiệm khách hàng và phần mềm quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của Emplifi đã thu hẹp khoảng cách CX.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Tìm nội dung hoạt động tốt nhất. Cộng tác với những người có ảnh hưởng quan trọng. Sử dụng thông tin chi tiết về nội dung của chúng tôi để tạo ý tưởng, tạo nội dung có hiệu suất cao, theo dõi hiệu suất của bạn và xác định những người có ảnh hưởng. BuzzSumo hỗ trợ chiến lược của hơn 500 nghìn nhà t...
SentiOne
sentione.com
Khám phá khả năng nghe trực tuyến dựa trên AI và tương lai của tự động hóa dịch vụ khách hàng với bot thoại và chatbot đàm thoại.
Exolyt
exolyt.com
Công cụ phân tích TikTok hàng đầu giúp doanh nghiệp phân tích tài khoản TikTok, nhận báo cáo chuyên sâu và xuất dữ liệu.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions đào sâu mọi ngóc ngách trên internet để tìm tất cả những đề cập về thương hiệu về bất kỳ ai hoặc bất cứ điều gì. Sử dụng nó để giám sát thương hiệu và phương tiện truyền thông, theo dõi đối thủ cạnh tranh, quản lý danh tiếng, lắng nghe trang web và mạng xã hội, v.v.
Oktopost
oktopost.com
Nền tảng quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội B2B để quản lý, giám sát và đo lường tất cả các hoạt động truyền thông xã hội của bạn. Đạt được mục tiêu tiếp thị B2B của bạn. Đặt một bản demo.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCI là nền tảng tiếp thị cho các thương hiệu đa địa điểm. Chúng tôi trao quyền cho các doanh nghiệp như Ace Hardware, Sport Clips và Anytime Fitness để kết nối với khán giả địa phương trên mọi kênh tiếp thị.
Khoros
khoros.com
Phần mềm của chúng tôi giúp bạn mang lại trải nghiệm tốt nhất cho khách hàng bằng cách xây dựng và mở rộng quy mô chăm sóc kỹ thuật số, tiếp thị xã hội và cộng đồng thương hiệu. Bấm vào để bắt đầu!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial là giải pháp quản lý mạng xã hội dành cho các doanh nghiệp có nhiều địa điểm và hồ sơ. Quản lý tất cả các hoạt động xuất bản, quảng cáo, tương tác, đánh giá và báo cáo của bạn từ một nền tảng tập trung, MavSocial cung cấp khả năng độc đáo cho các doanh nghiệp ở nhiều địa điểm để tạo quảng ...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
Hiểu cách công chúng tương tác với bất kỳ chủ đề nào. Phân tích và báo cáo về dữ liệu tương tác của công chúng trong hơn 7 năm qua trên web và mạng xã hội.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
Giám sát phương tiện truyền thông theo thời gian thực cho các nhóm liên lạc. Kết hợp nguồn cấp dữ liệu thời gian thực của nội dung web và mạng xã hội với dữ liệu tương tác của công chúng để xác định và dự đoán nội dung quan trọng
Audiense
audiense.com
Mọi thứ bạn cần để hiểu đối tượng và nhận được kết quả tiếp thị, kết quả truyền thông xã hội, kết quả của người ảnh hưởng, chiến lược truyền thông, chiến lược tăng trưởng hoặc lợi tức chi tiêu quảng cáo tốt hơn. Đặt phân khúc người tiêu dùng và hiểu biết sâu sắc về văn hóa làm trọng tâm trong chiến...
Reputation
reputation.com
Thế giới tương tác đòi hỏi một nền tảng hành động. Biến phản hồi từ các bài đánh giá, lượt thích, danh sách, nhận xét và lượt nhấp chuột thành lợi thế cạnh tranh của bạn.
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...
YouScan
youscan.io
YouScan is an AI-powered social listening platform. It helps marketers, researchers, CX experts, and PR pros fully understand their customers by providing insights into: * What they say. * What they do. * Who they are. YouScan features: * Insights Copilot, the first conversational social listenin...