Lựa chọn thay thế - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Sứ mệnh của chúng tôi là làm cho thế giới trở nên hiệu quả hơn. Để làm điều này, chúng tôi đã xây dựng một ứng dụng để thay thế tất cả - Nhiệm vụ, Tài liệu, Mục tiêu và Trò chuyện.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. là nhà cung cấp giao dịch công khai của Mỹ các giải pháp cộng tác và truyền thông dựa trên đám mây dành cho doanh nghiệp. Giám đốc điều hành RingCentral Vlad Shmunis và CTO Vlad Vendrow đã thành lập công ty vào năm 1999. Các nhà đầu tư của RingCentral bao gồm Doug Leone, Sequoia Ca...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Khám phá nền tảng phù hợp của bạn cho các hội nghị thượng đỉnh ảo, hội nghị trực tuyến và các sự kiện kết hợp. Được thiết kế để tham gia thông qua trải nghiệm tùy chỉnh. Thử miễn phí!
Whova
whova.com
Phần mềm quản lý sự kiện tất cả trong một dành cho các sự kiện trực tiếp, kết hợp và ảo
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo là phần mềm sự kiện được yêu thích nhất thế giới. Nền tảng của chúng tôi trao quyền cho mọi nhà tổ chức, nhà tiếp thị, nhà triển lãm và người tham dự để giải phóng sức mạnh của các sự kiện.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Tổ chức hội thảo trên web mà khán giả của bạn sẽ yêu thích. Nếu bạn đã sẵn sàng sử dụng phần mềm hội thảo trên web dễ dàng, có thể tùy chỉnh mà không cần tải xuống hay gặp rắc rối, chào mừng bạn về nhà.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast là Nền tảng sự kiện B2B được thiết kế riêng nhằm chuyển đổi hoạt động tiếp thị thông qua việc tổ chức dễ dàng các sự kiện trực tiếp và kỹ thuật số hấp dẫn. Hàng nghìn nhà tiếp thị B2B doanh nghiệp, từ các công ty như Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora và Mailchimp, tận dụng Goldcast để tăng lượng ngườ...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Điều hành các cuộc triển lãm và hội nghị thông minh hơn mà không phải đau đầu Swapcard là một nền tảng sự kiện tương tác và đăng ký dễ sử dụng được xây dựng để tăng doanh thu tại các sự kiện của bạn.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Xây dựng các sự kiện tốt hơn để thúc đẩy doanh thu thực tế. Mỗi sự kiện là một cơ hội để tăng doanh thu — bất kể sự kiện đó diễn ra ở đâu. Ưu tiên quy trình từ một nền tảng duy nhất với hội thảo trên web, buổi xem chung, buổi trình diễn, hội nghị và sự kiện trực tiếp có khả năng chuyển đổi.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit là một nền tảng SaaS mai mối được hỗ trợ bởi AI hỗ trợ các phần giới thiệu được tuyển chọn trên quy mô lớn. Các tổ chức có thể mời các đối tượng được lựa chọn một cách liền mạch tham gia các kết nối 1: 1 hoặc nhóm ngang hàng thường xuyên, được cá nhân hóa và Orbiit xử lý tất cả các hoạt động ...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Nền tảng hợp nhất cho các sự kiện và hội thảo trên web. Đơn giản hóa quy trình làm việc sự kiện của bạn bằng cách hợp nhất nhiều công cụ để mang lại trải nghiệm và hiểu biết đặc biệt cho người tham dự.