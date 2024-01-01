Lựa chọn thay thế - Mineo
Looker
looker.com
Looker là một phần mềm thông minh kinh doanh và nền tảng phân tích dữ liệu lớn giúp bạn khám phá, phân tích và chia sẻ các phân tích kinh doanh theo thời gian thực một cách dễ dàng.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Sổ ghi chép được quản lý dành cho các nhà khoa học và nhà nghiên cứu dữ liệu.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Phần mềm phân tích và thông minh doanh nghiệp. Zoho Analytics là phần mềm phân tích dữ liệu và BI tự phục vụ cho phép bạn phân tích dữ liệu của mình một cách trực quan, tạo trực quan hóa dữ liệu ấn tượng và khám phá những thông tin chi tiết ẩn trong vài phút.
Grow
grow.com
Phần mềm thông minh kinh doanh giúp giải phóng những hiểu biết sâu sắc mà bạn rất cần để thúc đẩy tăng trưởng và chuyển đổi doanh nghiệp của mình.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Metabase
metabase.com
Cách nhanh nhất, dễ dàng nhất để chia sẻ dữ liệu và phân tích trong công ty của bạn. Một máy chủ Business Intelligence nguồn mở mà bạn có thể cài đặt trong 5 phút, kết nối với MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB và hơn thế nữa! Bất kỳ ai cũng có thể sử dụng nó để xây dựng biểu đồ, trang tổng quan và báo cáo ...
Sisense
sisense.com
Phần mềm Business Intelligence của Sisense, công ty dẫn đầu ngành về BI dành cho dữ liệu phức tạp - dễ dàng chuẩn bị, phân tích và khám phá dữ liệu ngày càng tăng từ nhiều nguồn.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. là công ty phần mềm đám mây có trụ sở tại American Fork, Utah, Hoa Kỳ. Nó chuyên về các công cụ kinh doanh thông minh và trực quan hóa dữ liệu.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode là một nền tảng dữ liệu cộng tác kết hợp SQL, R, Python và phân tích trực quan ở một nơi. Kết nối, phân tích và chia sẻ nhanh hơn.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio là nền tảng bảng điều khiển trực tuyến để xây dựng bảng điều khiển kinh doanh theo thời gian thực mạnh mẽ cho nhóm của bạn hoặc khách hàng của bạn.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Phân tích SaaS từ đầu đến cuối. HockeyStack là một công cụ phân tích SaaS giúp thống nhất dữ liệu tiếp thị, sản phẩm, doanh thu và bán hàng để khám phá những hiểu biết ẩn giấu, chẳng hạn như LTV của chiến dịch hoặc tỷ lệ rời bỏ của từng kênh tiếp thị. Không có thiết lập. Không có mã. THỬ MIỄN PHÍ
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Cái nhìn sâu sắc bạn cần để quản lý doanh nghiệp của bạn! Với chi phí, thời gian và chi phí của dự án theo thời gian thực, việc quản lý dự án, nhiệm vụ và khách hàng của bạn thật dễ dàng. Nhận các biểu đồ tương tác phong phú ở cấp độ thành viên nhóm, dự án, khách hàng và công ty. Chúng tôi biết rằng...
Chartio
chartio.com
Giải pháp phân tích và thông minh kinh doanh dựa trên đám mây của Chartio cho phép mọi người phân tích dữ liệu từ các ứng dụng kinh doanh của họ.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
Nền tảng di động và phân tích kinh doanh của MicroStrategy giúp các doanh nghiệp xây dựng và triển khai các ứng dụng phân tích và di động để chuyển đổi hoạt động kinh doanh của họ.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex là một nền tảng dữ liệu hiện đại dành cho khoa học và phân tích dữ liệu. Sổ tay cộng tác, ứng dụng dữ liệu đẹp mắt và bảo mật cấp doanh nghiệp.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alterx cung cấp Nền tảng đám mây phân tích hàng đầu. Chúng tôi cho phép mọi người khám phá những hiểu biết sâu sắc có tác động lớn bằng tính năng tự động hóa phân tích do AI cung cấp.
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade là công cụ phân tích nâng cao đầu tiên được xây dựng cho các nhóm, cho phép các nhà phân tích chuyển đổi các tập dữ liệu lớn thành thông tin chi tiết có thể dự đoán, tùy chỉnh và chia sẻ những phát hiện của họ một cách dễ dàng.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData là một nền tảng phân tích và BI nhúng cung cấp các phân tích nhanh chóng, đáng tin cậy và dễ sử dụng. Được xây dựng dành cho tất cả người dùng doanh nghiệp của bạn.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML giảm thời gian (tới giây) để khám phá lý do tại sao các số liệu kinh doanh lại thay đổi bằng tính năng phát hiện bất thường và phân tích nguyên nhân gốc rễ.
Holistics
holistics.io
Tính toàn diện cho phép mọi người trả lời các câu hỏi về dữ liệu của riêng họ mà không làm phiền nhóm kỹ thuật. Không còn “sự thất vọng khi xếp hàng yêu cầu” cho cả nhóm kinh doanh và dữ liệu.
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream.io là trung tâm cho công việc phân tích của bạn. Quản lý các sản phẩm dữ liệu của bạn, sắp xếp chúng, hiểu rõ hơn về tác động và dễ dàng cộng tác với các bên liên quan.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
Điểm dừng đầu tiên và duy nhất của B2B để hỗ trợ doanh thu Mọi thứ mà nhóm của bạn cần để thu hút người mua, chuẩn bị cho người bán, định lượng giá trị và liên tục tối ưu hóa hiệu suất. Một nền tảng mô-đun - mang lại mức tăng trưởng doanh thu có thể dự đoán được trên quy mô lớn.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Phân tích trang web và sản phẩm đã hoàn thành đúng - Cuối cùng! Tính năng theo dõi Spotless™ của Usermaven tự động ghi lại tất cả các sự kiện, loại bỏ sự phụ thuộc vào nhà phát triển và biến nó thành công cụ phân tích dễ dàng nhất dành cho các nhà tiếp thị và người sản xuất.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ cung cấp quyền truy cập năng động, hợp tác vào công nghệ mô phỏng và phân tích dữ liệu cũng như tài nguyên đám mây và HPC có thể mở rộng, tất cả ở cùng một nơi.