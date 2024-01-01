Lựa chọn thay thế - Metabase
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker là một phần mềm thông minh kinh doanh và nền tảng phân tích dữ liệu lớn giúp bạn khám phá, phân tích và chia sẻ các phân tích kinh doanh theo thời gian thực một cách dễ dàng.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Phần mềm phân tích và thông minh doanh nghiệp. Zoho Analytics là phần mềm phân tích dữ liệu và BI tự phục vụ cho phép bạn phân tích dữ liệu của mình một cách trực quan, tạo trực quan hóa dữ liệu ấn tượng và khám phá những thông tin chi tiết ẩn trong vài phút.
Sisense
sisense.com
Phần mềm Business Intelligence của Sisense, công ty dẫn đầu ngành về BI dành cho dữ liệu phức tạp - dễ dàng chuẩn bị, phân tích và khám phá dữ liệu ngày càng tăng từ nhiều nguồn.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. là công ty phần mềm đám mây có trụ sở tại American Fork, Utah, Hoa Kỳ. Nó chuyên về các công cụ kinh doanh thông minh và trực quan hóa dữ liệu.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode là một nền tảng dữ liệu cộng tác kết hợp SQL, R, Python và phân tích trực quan ở một nơi. Kết nối, phân tích và chia sẻ nhanh hơn.
Chartio
chartio.com
Giải pháp phân tích và thông minh kinh doanh dựa trên đám mây của Chartio cho phép mọi người phân tích dữ liệu từ các ứng dụng kinh doanh của họ.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex là một nền tảng dữ liệu hiện đại dành cho khoa học và phân tích dữ liệu. Sổ tay cộng tác, ứng dụng dữ liệu đẹp mắt và bảo mật cấp doanh nghiệp.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alterx cung cấp Nền tảng đám mây phân tích hàng đầu. Chúng tôi cho phép mọi người khám phá những hiểu biết sâu sắc có tác động lớn bằng tính năng tự động hóa phân tích do AI cung cấp.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData là một nền tảng phân tích và BI nhúng cung cấp các phân tích nhanh chóng, đáng tin cậy và dễ sử dụng. Được xây dựng dành cho tất cả người dùng doanh nghiệp của bạn.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Phân tích trang web và sản phẩm đã hoàn thành đúng - Cuối cùng! Tính năng theo dõi Spotless™ của Usermaven tự động ghi lại tất cả các sự kiện, loại bỏ sự phụ thuộc vào nhà phát triển và biến nó thành công cụ phân tích dễ dàng nhất dành cho các nhà tiếp thị và người sản xuất.