Lựa chọn thay thế - mediarithmics
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. là một công ty phần mềm dựa trên đám mây của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California. Nó cung cấp dịch vụ quản lý quan hệ khách hàng (CRM) và cũng bán một bộ ứng dụng doanh nghiệp bổ sung tập trung vào dịch vụ khách hàng, tự động hóa tiếp thị, phân tích và phát triển ứng dụng...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo là một nền tảng tiếp thị qua email được tạo cho các doanh nghiệp trực tuyến — có tính năng tự động hóa tiếp thị qua email và SMS mạnh mẽ.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely là một công ty Mỹ chuyên sản xuất phần mềm thử nghiệm và phân phối tiến bộ cho các công ty khác. Công nghệ nền tảng Optimizely cung cấp các công cụ thử nghiệm A/B và thử nghiệm đa biến, cá nhân hóa trang web và khả năng chuyển đổi tính năng. Trụ sở chính của công ty đặt tại San Francisco,...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. là một công ty công nghệ của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California, chuyên sản xuất phần mềm tìm kiếm, giám sát và phân tích dữ liệu do máy tạo ra thông qua giao diện kiểu Web. Các giải pháp Splunk Enterprise và Enterprise Cloud thu thập, lập chỉ mục và tương quan giữa các dữ liệu t...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. cung cấp các giải pháp giao diện lập trình ứng dụng. Công ty thu thập, làm sạch và kiểm soát dữ liệu khách hàng theo phân khúc, cũng như cung cấp các dịch vụ tích hợp dữ liệu, quản trị và quản lý đối tượng. Segment.Io phục vụ khách hàng ở Bang California.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Nền tảng cộng tác mạnh mẽ để các nhóm thu thập, sắp xếp và hiểu dữ liệu của họ. Đi từ ý tưởng đến thực thi trong vài phút mà không cần mã!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (còn được viết là opentext) là một công ty Canada phát triển và bán phần mềm quản lý thông tin doanh nghiệp (EIM). OpenText, có trụ sở chính tại Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, là công ty phần mềm lớn nhất Canada tính đến năm 2014 và được công nhận là một trong 100 nhà tuyển dụng hàn...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat là một Nền tảng thành công của khách hàng đẹp, linh hoạt và mạnh mẽ. Thông tin 360 của khách hàng, điểm số sức khỏe, cẩm nang, cổng thông tin khách hàng và hơn thế nữa.
Customer.io
customer.io
Kích hoạt email, tin nhắn đẩy, SMS, webhook, v.v. với Customer.io. Giành quyền kiểm soát dữ liệu hành vi để cá nhân hóa giao tiếp với khách hàng và thúc đẩy sự tương tác. Bắt đầu miễn phí.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Phân tích hành trình của khách hàng trên các trang web và ứng dụng. Bộ phân tích tập trung vào quyền riêng tư và bảo mật dữ liệu của người dùng – giải pháp thay thế hoàn hảo cho Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP không cần mã, được điều khiển bởi AI với các kênh thực hiện tiếp thị siêu cá nhân hóa được tích hợp và xây dựng nguyên bản.
Contlo
contlo.com
Nói xin chào với tiếp thị sáng tạo tự trị. Contlo là một nền tảng tiếp thị thế hệ tiếp theo, được xây dựng trên nền tảng AI cho thế giới đầu tiên. Được hỗ trợ bởi mô hình AI và Đại lý AI tự trị của Thương hiệu của bạn.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Phần mềm thành công của khách hàng giúp bạn tập trung dữ liệu khách hàng, có cái nhìn rõ ràng về tình trạng khách hàng và mở rộng trải nghiệm để thúc đẩy khả năng giữ chân và tăng trưởng.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace là một Công ty Khoa học Dữ liệu dưới dạng dịch vụ (SaaS) cung cấp Nền tảng Dữ liệu Khách hàng B2B. Các sản phẩm của công ty hợp nhất nhiều nguồn dữ liệu, nguồn của bên thứ 1 và bên thứ 3 từ phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, cơ sở dữ liệu liên hệ và hệ thống quản lý quan hệ khách hàng cũng n...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium là một công ty Mỹ có trụ sở tại Hoa Kỳ được thành lập vào năm 2008 tại San Diego, California chuyên bán dịch vụ quản lý thẻ doanh nghiệp, trung tâm API, nền tảng dữ liệu khách hàng với máy học và các sản phẩm quản lý dữ liệu.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak mang lại kết quả. Nền tảng tiếp thị kỹ thuật số tích hợp duy nhất được hơn 1.000 nhà bán lẻ và thương hiệu hàng đầu tin cậy về email, tiếp thị qua tin nhắn văn bản, giải quyết danh tính, kích hoạt hành vi và điều phối đa kênh.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Hãy ngừng xây dựng bảng quản trị của bạn, chúng tôi có một bảng dành cho bạn Việc có được một bảng quản trị không nhất thiết phải tốn thời gian. Thay vì xây dựng nó, Forest Admin tạo bảng quản trị dựa trên dữ liệu của bạn chỉ trong vài giây.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng hàng đầu Octoly giúp các thương hiệu tăng khả năng hiển thị, xây dựng niềm tin và tăng doanh số bán hàng bằng cách kết nối những người có ảnh hưởng vi mô và người tiêu dùng trên quy mô lớn. Các thương hiệu tận dụng cộng đồng được tuyển chọn của chúng tôi để tạo các bà...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia là công ty cung cấp phần mềm dưới dạng dịch vụ do Dries Buytaert và Jay Batson đồng sáng lập để cung cấp các sản phẩm, dịch vụ và hỗ trợ kỹ thuật dành cho doanh nghiệp cho nền tảng quản lý nội dung web nguồn mở Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Xem cách nền tảng tất cả trong một của dotdigital cho phép bạn tạo tự động hóa tiếp thị để thu hút các liên hệ của bạn bằng email, SMS, mạng xã hội, thông báo đẩy và trang đích.
Totango
totango.com
Totango là Phần mềm Thành công của Khách hàng giúp doanh nghiệp thúc đẩy tăng trưởng doanh thu, giảm chi phí gián đoạn trong khi tập trung vào hành trình của khách hàng SaaS. Trải nghiệm Totango miễn phí.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Kho dữ liệu của bạn là nguồn đáng tin cậy cho dữ liệu khách hàng. Hightouch đồng bộ hóa dữ liệu này với các công cụ mà nhóm kinh doanh của bạn sử dụng.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Nền tảng trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số được xây dựng cho thương mại. Các giải pháp của Bloomreach kết hợp sức mạnh của dữ liệu sản phẩm và khách hàng thống nhất với tốc độ và quy mô của AI cũng như khả năng ra quyết định mang tính dự đoán, để bạn có thể mang lại những trải nghiệm kỳ diệu có khả năng chuyể...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Khởi động các chiến dịch tiếp thị đa kênh trên Web, Di động, email và SMS. Sử dụng thông báo đẩy & Nhắn tin trong ứng dụng một cách dễ dàng. Plumb5 là nền tảng Tương tác với Khách hàng theo thời gian thực giúp các nhà tiếp thị duy trì sự tương tác của người dùng và giành lại người dùng thông qua các...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI là CDP (nền tảng dữ liệu khách hàng) thế hệ tiếp theo giúp dọn dẹp, phân tích và hợp nhất tất cả dữ liệu bị phân mảnh của bạn thành một bảng điều khiển duy nhất, dễ sử dụng trong thời gian thực.
Insider
useinsider.com
Một nền tảng dành cho trải nghiệm khách hàng đa kênh, được cá nhân hóa. Người dùng nội bộ kết nối dữ liệu trên các kênh, dự đoán hành vi trong tương lai với AI và cá nhân hóa trải nghiệm từ một nền tảng duy nhất với thời gian định giá nhanh nhất.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Chuyển đổi dữ liệu, báo cáo và cộng tác nhằm thúc đẩy hiệu quả, hành động và trách nhiệm giải trình.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mParticle US
mParticle Customer
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data giúp doanh nghiệp sử dụng tất cả dữ liệu khách hàng của mình để cải thiện hiệu suất chiến dịch, đạt được hiệu quả hoạt động và thúc đẩy giá trị kinh doanh với trải nghiệm khách hàng được kết nối. Đám mây dữ liệu khách hàng, bộ giải pháp nền tảng dữ liệu khách hàng của chúng tôi, tích h...
Arena
arena.im
Arena đang phát triển thế hệ tiếp theo của các công cụ tương tác trực tiếp được hỗ trợ bởi dữ liệu của bên thứ nhất để xây dựng lượng khán giả trực tiếp, đáng tin cậy ở khắp mọi nơi. Các giải pháp của chúng tôi - Trò chuyện trực tiếp, Blog trực tiếp, Arena Personas) tận dụng các tính năng phổ biến n...