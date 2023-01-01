Lựa chọn thay thế - LoyalAs
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye là một nền tảng trải nghiệm khách hàng toàn diện. Hơn 60.000 doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô sử dụng BirdEye hàng ngày để được tìm thấy trực tuyến thông qua các bài đánh giá, được khách hàng lựa chọn thông qua tương tác qua tin nhắn văn bản và trở thành doanh nghiệp tốt nhất với các công cụ kh...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu tiếp thị liên kết và giới thiệu của bạn. Đồng bộ hóa Tapfiliate với Shopify, WooC Commerce và hơn 30 tiện ích tích hợp khác.
Talkable
talkable.com
Các chương trình tiếp thị giới thiệu tuyệt vời ✅ dành cho các cửa hàng trực tuyến, doanh nghiệp địa phương và dịch vụ b2b. Chương trình khách hàng thân thiết để tiếp thị tăng trưởng. Dễ dàng khởi chạy, thử nghiệm và tối ưu hóa! Thưởng cho khách hàng của bạn!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Các thương hiệu thịnh vượng được xây dựng nhờ các đại sứ. Phần mềm quản lý đại sứ thương hiệu tất cả trong một tích hợp với Shopify, Amazon và WooC Commerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn qua đêm, mỗi đêm. GrowSurf là phần mềm giới thiệu dành cho các công ty khởi nghiệp công nghệ. Khách hàng của chúng tôi nhận thấy ROI 300-1000% + mức tăng trưởng hàng tháng 9-40%.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Cách dễ nhất để nhận được nhiều đánh giá hơn và xây dựng danh tiếng của bạn. Tạo tiếng vang trên mạng xã hội, cải thiện SEO của bạn và giành được nhiều doanh thu hơn.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Biến những người hâm mộ lớn nhất của bạn thành những nhà tiếp thị giỏi nhất. Phần thưởng là một cách đơn giản để các công ty SaaS thiết lập các chương trình liên kết và giới thiệu với Stripe & Paddle. Chỉ cần kết nối tài khoản của bạn và để chúng tôi theo dõi các lượt giới thiệu, giảm giá và hoa hồ...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo là nền tảng tiếp thị thương mại điện tử với các giải pháp tiên tiến nhất để đánh giá khách hàng, tiếp thị trực quan, lòng trung thành, giới thiệu và tiếp thị qua SMS. Tìm hiểu thêm về cách thương hiệu của bạn có thể thúc đẩy tăng trưởng với Yotpo tại đây.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Hãy tưởng tượng khách hàng của chính bạn đang giúp bạn thúc đẩy doanh số bán hàng mới! Sự giới thiệu của khách hàng là chìa khóa để tiếp thị lan truyền và kinh doanh phát đạt. Với Giới thiệuCandy, hãy mang sức mạnh ảnh hưởng ngang hàng đáng kinh ngạc này đến cửa hàng của riêng bạn.
Smile.io
smile.io
Biến khách hàng lần đầu thành khách hàng lâu dài với ứng dụng khách hàng thân thiết đáng tin cậy nhất thế giới. Hơn 125 triệu người mua sắm kiếm được điểm thông qua Smile. Cung cấp cho mọi người những gì họ yêu thích.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Theo dõi liên kết và giới thiệu cho SaaS. Khởi động chương trình liên kết và giới thiệu của riêng bạn trong vài phút. Tích hợp nhanh với Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee hoặc với API của chúng tôi.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Hoàn thiện phần mềm tiếp thị inbound và outbound B2B. Đảm bảo nhóm tiếp thị và bán hàng của bạn nhận được nhiều khách hàng tiềm năng hơn từ lưu lượng truy cập trang web, chuyển đổi nhiều khách truy cập hơn thành MQL và chạy các chiến dịch tiếp thị hoàn chỉnh.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Tăng doanh thu SaaS của bạn Không cần máy chủ hoặc mã. Các công ty sử dụng Liên kết thanh toán của Stripe có thể bắt đầu theo dõi các lượt giới thiệu sau 5 phút bằng tính năng tích hợp sao chép-dán của chúng tôi!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador trao quyền cho các nhà tiếp thị để tăng lượng khách hàng, lượt giới thiệu và doanh thu bằng cách tận dụng sức mạnh của truyền miệng. Phần mềm thân thiện với nhà tiếp thị của họ giúp đơn giản hóa hoạt động tiếp thị giới thiệu, tự động hóa quá trình đăng ký, theo dõi, khen thưởng và quản lý...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero là Phần mềm tiếp thị liên kết, người gây ảnh hưởng và giới thiệu mạnh mẽ, tất cả trong một. Chỉ bắt đầu từ $49pm, GrowthHero sẽ đồng hành cùng bạn! Các công cụ hoàn toàn linh hoạt giúp bạn thành công: - Cổng đối tác được gắn nhãn trắng, tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn không cần mã - Chia sẻ URL theo ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Phần mềm tự động hóa email truyền cảm hứng cho sự tương tác. Thu hút người xem email của bạn bằng nội dung được cá nhân hóa nhằm thúc đẩy chuyển đổi. Upland Adestra là nhà cung cấp hàng đầu thế giới về các giải pháp tiếp thị vòng đời và email tiếp thị góc nhìn thứ nhất cho các thương hiệu toàn cầu...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Phần mềm Trải nghiệm tài khoản tự động thu thập và phân phối phản hồi từ tài khoản của bạn, bao gồm cả dữ liệu không khảo sát cho người quản lý tuyến đầu trong thời gian thực để giúp họ giảm tỷ lệ rời bỏ, thúc đẩy doanh số bán thêm và kết thúc hoạt động kinh doanh mới bằng các giới thiệu dựa trên ng...
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder là một nền tảng quản lý người sáng tạo doanh nghiệp toàn diện dành cho các nhóm tiếp thị muốn đưa các đại sứ, người có ảnh hưởng và các chi nhánh về chung một mái nhà. Các thương hiệu tập trung vào người tiêu dùng như Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation đều sử dụng Soc...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo là giải pháp tiếp thị qua ảnh và video giúp đơn giản hóa và tự động hóa việc phân phối ảnh của khách hàng, cho phép các nhà điều hành tour và hoạt động: - Nâng cao trải nghiệm của khách thông qua những bức ảnh kỷ niệm. - Khuyến khích tiếp thị truyền miệng thông qua các bài đăng trên mạng xã ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence là nền tảng phản hồi của khách hàng tự động hóa bằng chứng xã hội cho các nhóm GTM, tạo ra các nghiên cứu điển hình, lời chứng thực và số liệu thống kê đã được xác minh trong vài phút. Bằng cách sử dụng khảo sát và đánh giá của bên thứ ba, UserEvidence liên tục thu thập phản hồi trong s...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Tiếp thị là thử nghiệm. Và thử nghiệm tuyệt vời tiếp theo cho chiến lược tiếp thị kỹ thuật số của bạn là tận dụng nội dung do người dùng tạo – UGC – để tăng lượng khán giả, tăng cường sự tương tác của khán giả và tăng doanh thu. Điều này xảy ra với LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd hợp tác với các thương hiệu ph...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị tiên tiến nhất thế giới để trao quyền cho doanh nghiệp địa phương của bạn. Nhận được nhiều khách hàng hơn, tối đa hóa lượt giới thiệu và cải thiện khả năng giữ chân khách hàng của bạn bằng tài khoản DÙNG THỬ MIỄN PHÍ của chúng tôi. Hợp tác với các chủ doanh nghiệp địa p...
Roster
getroster.com
Mọi người đều có tầm ảnh hưởng và những thương hiệu tốt nhất sẽ sử dụng Danh sách để khai thác sức ảnh hưởng đó. Với Danh sách, các công ty chuyển đổi những khách hàng đam mê thành đại sứ thương hiệu nhằm nâng cao nhận thức trên mạng xã hội, thúc đẩy các sáng kiến tiếp thị như đánh giá và thúc đẩy...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch là một phần mềm tiếp thị khách hàng thân thiết và giới thiệu phức tạp giúp thu hút khách hàng của bạn ở bất cứ nơi nào họ cắm trại - trong hoặc ngoài ứng dụng di động hoặc web của bạn. Một số thương hiệu nổi tiếng và sáng tạo nhất thế giới sử dụng SaaSquatch để khen thưởng những người ủng...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Dịch vụ Sprinklr là nền tảng dịch vụ khách hàng hợp nhất dựa trên nền tảng đám mây được hỗ trợ bởi AI, cho phép trải nghiệm khách hàng và đại lý liền mạch trên hơn 30 kênh kỹ thuật số, mạng xã hội và kênh thoại, đồng thời cung cấp thông tin chi tiết có thể mở rộng và hành động theo thời gian thực – ...
Reditus
getreditus.com
Tăng MRR của bạn mà không cần chi phí trả trước. Nền tảng chương trình liên kết cho B2B SaaS của bạn, phát triển chương trình liên kết của bạn lên tầm cao mới.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Thu hút sự chuyển đổi của bạn và con người của bạn. Tìm và kích hoạt các yếu tố kích hoạt sự gắn kết của nhân viên trong nhóm của bạn để chuyển đổi thành công - trong 10 phút mỗi tuần.