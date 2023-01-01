WebCatalog

Letsignit

Letsignit

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: letsignit.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Letsignit trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

With 98% client satisfaction and over 1,000,000 users worldwide, Letsignit is a powerful solution helping marketing and IT teams optimize employee email signatures to achieve brand consistency, drive lead generation, and increase employee engagement. We’ve been a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 10 years and provide the highest global standards in IT security with ISO/IEC 27001:2017 & ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification. With our best-in-class drag & drop designer, you can quickly create customized signatures with targeted and trackable marketing banners – promote events, connect on social media, schedule meetings… the options are endless! You can create and assign signatures for specific people, departments, geographies/languages, or subsidiaries. Because it connects with your active directory, it’s easy to update and deploy. With our global team in North America and Europe, we offer customer support in English, French and Spanish 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Danh mục:

Business
E-Signature Software

Trang web: letsignit.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Letsignit theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

DocHub

DocHub

dochub.com

Zoho Sign

Zoho Sign

zoho.com

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign

adobe.com

Bonsai

Bonsai

hellobonsai.com

Dropbox Sign

Dropbox Sign

hellosign.com

SignEasy

SignEasy

signeasy.com

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

WiseStamp

WiseStamp

wisestamp.com

Mail Butler

Mail Butler

mailbutler.io

Signaturely

Signaturely

signaturely.com

signNow

signNow

signnow.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.