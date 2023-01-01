WebCatalog

LeadDoubler

LeadDoubler

Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier. With LeadDoubler you can convert existing Excel files into online calculators with a few clicks. No coding required - no developer delays. Launch your calculators as lead generation widgets on your website with cut'n paste embed code or use it to support your sales team with fully automated intelligent pricing configurators powered by your Excel file and help your sales team close more deals on the spot. With LeadDoubler your interactive form can generate and display calculated results instantly online or generate and send pdf files - such as contracts and proposals - autogenerated. LeadDoubler is used by companies in 52+ verticals such as real estate agents generating leads, heat pump installers getting leads and generating quotes instantly and by banks and insurance companies to engage and drive leads.

Danh mục:

Business
Lead Capture Software

Trang web: leaddoubler.com

