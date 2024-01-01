Lựa chọn thay thế - Launchpad6
UpViral
upviral.com
Chương trình rút thăm trúng thưởng và phần thưởng của UpVirus là cách nhanh nhất để phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn trực tuyến. Tạo lưu lượng truy cập, phát triển danh sách của bạn và chuyển đổi người đăng ký thành khách hàng.
Heyo
heyo.com
Sử dụng Heyo để dễ dàng tạo các ứng dụng Rút thăm trúng thưởng, Cuộc thi và Chiến dịch xuất bản lên Di động, Facebook và bất kỳ nơi nào trên web.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond giúp các nhà tiếp thị dễ dàng tạo trang đích và cuộc thi, theo dõi khách hàng tiềm năng, gửi email, v.v.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam là một nền tảng tiếp thị tăng trưởng. Chúng tôi cho phép bạn chạy các chiến dịch tuyệt vời để phát triển doanh nghiệp của mình.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Tổ chức các cuộc thi và quà tặng hấp dẫn. Tăng lượng người theo dõi trên mạng xã hội, tăng số người đăng ký nhận bản tin, thu hút khách hàng tiềm năng mới, thu hút khán giả của bạn, tăng lưu lượng truy cập trang web, v.v.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman là một nền tảng SaaS để tạo và quản lý quà tặng thông qua nhiều kênh truyền thông xã hội. Đây là một ứng dụng đa nền tảng cho phép người dùng đăng nội dung trên Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord và Twitch. Các tính năng hành...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo giúp bạn dễ dàng tìm ra người chiến thắng trong các cuộc thi, quà tặng hoặc xổ số, tạo trang đích đẹp, tạo trang đăng ký sự kiện, giới thiệu cuộc thi trong sự kiện, chọn người chiến thắng từ mạng xã hội.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Tham gia cùng hàng nghìn thương hiệu, đại lý quảng cáo và doanh nghiệp nhỏ trong Fortune 500 sử dụng ShortStack để xây dựng các chiến dịch tiếp thị tương tác phù hợp. Tạo các cuộc thi có thể tùy chỉnh, rút thăm trúng thưởng, câu đố, quà tặng hashtag, cuộc thi bình luận để tham gia, trang đích, cử...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Nền tảng lân cận Zoniz là một công cụ tiếp thị sáng tạo giúp đơn giản hóa cách các công ty tương tác với khách hàng, dựa trên vị trí.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker cung cấp cho các nhà tiếp thị một loạt 30 cơ chế để thiết lập các cuộc thi và trò chơi tặng quà bằng mạng xã hội trên Facebook, thiết bị di động hoặc trang web.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Thúc đẩy các chiến dịch tiếp thị của bạn trên mạng xã hội và trên trang web của bạn, tạo ra khách hàng tiềm năng. Giám sát mạng xã hội của bạn và thực hiện Lắng nghe xã hội, Giám sát thương hiệu và quản lý nội dung theo thời gian thực. - Tăng lượng khán giả kỹ thuật số của bạn và có được khách hàng ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio cho phép các thương hiệu và phương tiện truyền thông lớn thu hút khán giả trên các kênh kỹ thuật số thông qua hơn 50 định dạng tương tác theo mẫu (câu đố, cuộc thi, khảo sát, bài kiểm tra, trò chơi hoạt hình, v.v.). Với việc tuân thủ nghiêm ngặt GDPR, nền tảng này cho phép thu thập dữ liệu ...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Phần mềm plug-and-play để xây dựng và theo dõi chương trình giới thiệu hoặc chương trình liên kết của riêng bạn. Được bình chọn số 1 bởi các nhà tiếp thị trên toàn cầu. Phần mềm giới thiệu duy nhất được HubSpot chứng nhận chính thức. 👉 Xây dựng chương trình của bạn trong vài ngày chứ không phải vài...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise là cách dễ nhất để tạo quà tặng và cuộc thi lan truyền, trang đích và các hình thức hấp dẫn như khảo sát và câu đố. Woorise giúp các doanh nghiệp nhỏ kết nối với khán giả, thu thập khách hàng tiềm năng và chốt doanh số.
Woobox
woobox.com
Kinh nghiệm tăng cường sự tham gia Dễ dàng tạo và chạy thành công các cuộc thi, quà tặng, cuộc thăm dò ý kiến, phiếu giảm giá, biểu mẫu, v.v.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Tăng cường tác động xã hội của bạn bằng Công cụ tặng quà và cuộc thi do AI cung cấp của chúng tôi. Phá vỡ ranh giới của các cuộc thi truyền thống, quà tặng và rút thăm trúng thưởng! Khai thác sức mạnh của AI để tăng vọt số người theo dõi, lượt thích, khách hàng và mức độ tương tác.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep là một nền tảng tiếp thị lan truyền với các công cụ để tạo ra các chương trình rút thăm trúng thưởng, cuộc thi và quà tặng.