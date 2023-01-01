Lựa chọn thay thế - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Các công cụ nghiên cứu và kiểm tra khả năng sử dụng để cải thiện trải nghiệm khách hàng trực tuyến của bạn từ UserTesting, Nền tảng hiểu biết về con người. Phần mềm công nghiệp CX số 1 của G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail giúp bạn lưu trữ, phân tích và cộng tác nghiên cứu người dùng ở một nơi, giúp bạn dễ dàng xem các mẫu, khám phá thông tin chi tiết về khách hàng và quyết định những việc cần làm tiếp theo. Khách hàng của chúng tôi bao gồm Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Ma...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics trao quyền cho các công ty nắm bắt và hành động dựa trên những hiểu biết sâu sắc về khách hàng, sản phẩm, thương hiệu và trải nghiệm của nhân viên ở một nơi.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar là một công ty phân tích hành vi chuyên phân tích việc sử dụng trang web, cung cấp phản hồi thông qua các công cụ như bản đồ nhiệt, bản ghi phiên và khảo sát. Nó hoạt động với các công cụ phân tích trang web như Google Analytics để cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về cách mọi người điều hướng trang ...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Thanh toán theo nhu cầu sử dụng Công cụ kiểm tra người dùng mà không cần đăng ký hoặc trả phí hàng tháng. Nhận thông tin chi tiết tốt hơn từ nhóm người thử nghiệm chất lượng cao của chúng tôi chỉ với mức giá chỉ $30 cho mỗi người thử nghiệm.
Marker.io
marker.io
Báo cáo lỗi không phải là khoa học tên lửa. Nhận phản hồi về trang web từ khách hàng và đồng nghiệp vào trình theo dõi lỗi yêu thích của bạn mà không khiến các nhà phát triển phát điên.
dscout
dscout.com
Nền tảng nghiên cứu định tính của dscout sử dụng ứng dụng di động và hơn 100 nghìn người tham gia háo hức để ghi lại video theo thời điểm một cách hiệu quả và giúp dễ dàng…
Maze
maze.co
Những sản phẩm tuyệt vời được xây dựng trên những thói quen tốt. Hãy liên tục khám phá sản phẩm. Xác thực các quyết định tổng thể và sản phẩm hàng ngày bằng thông tin chi tiết về người dùng mà cả nhóm của bạn có thể thu thập, sử dụng và hành động.
Prolific
prolific.co
Thu thập dữ liệu theo yêu cầu, tự phục vụ. Prolific giúp bạn tuyển dụng những người tham gia nghiên cứu chất lượng cao để tham gia vào nghiên cứu, khảo sát hoặc thử nghiệm của bạn.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Phân tích SaaS từ đầu đến cuối. HockeyStack là một công cụ phân tích SaaS giúp thống nhất dữ liệu tiếp thị, sản phẩm, doanh thu và bán hàng để khám phá những hiểu biết ẩn giấu, chẳng hạn như LTV của chiến dịch hoặc tỷ lệ rời bỏ của từng kênh tiếp thị. Không có thiết lập. Không có mã. THỬ MIỄN PHÍ
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Tuyển dụng người dùng từ đối tượng của chúng tôi gồm hơn 450.000 người tiêu dùng và chuyên gia đã được kiểm duyệt hoặc thu hút đối tượng của riêng bạn và xây dựng cơ sở dữ liệu người tham gia cho bất kỳ loại nghiên cứu UX nào.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl là một công cụ phản hồi trang web miễn phí dành cho các trang web trực tiếp, giống như InVision, dành cho các trang web tĩnh. Bạn có thể nhận phản hồi từ khách hàng và ý kiến đóng góp từ nhóm của mình trên trang web trực tiếp hoặc liên kết dàn dựng. Nó cung cấp cho bạn khả năng chỉnh sửa các...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap giúp doanh nghiệp của bạn sử dụng nền tảng phản hồi linh hoạt để xây dựng các sản phẩm và dịch vụ tốt hơn, thành công hơn nhờ sự trợ giúp từ phản hồi của khách hàng. Thu thập phản hồi của người dùng trong suốt vòng đời phát triển sản phẩm của bạn. Hãy thử nó miễn phí.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Nghiên cứu UX, được thực hiện đúng. Với Hệ thống thông tin chi tiết UX của UserZoom, bạn có thể tìm hiểu sâu hơn, nhanh hơn để mang lại trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số vượt trội trong suốt vòng đời phát triển sản phẩm.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why là một công ty hiểu biết sâu sắc thế hệ tiếp theo. Được hỗ trợ bởi Gen. AI, nền tảng thông tin chuyên sâu toàn diện của Get Why cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về người tiêu dùng có chất lượng tốt nhất với tốc độ chưa từng có và với chi phí thấp hơn so với các công ty thông tin chuyên sâu truyền...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Xây dựng trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số tốt hơn, được hỗ trợ bởi dữ liệu. Kiểm tra nhanh chóng và dễ dàng mọi thứ từ kiến trúc trang web đến nguyên mẫu thiết kế bằng bộ công cụ nghiên cứu người dùng chuyên dụng của chúng tôi.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Thiết lập thử nghiệm người dùng đầu tiên của bạn chỉ trong vài phút, nhận kết quả đầu tiên sau vài giờ. Userbrain là công cụ giúp bạn nhanh chóng tìm ra điều gì hiệu quả cho sản phẩm của mình — và điều gì không.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak là một nền tảng nghiên cứu UX sẵn sàng giúp bạn vượt qua mọi thử thách mà bạn gặp phải. Nếu bạn từng thắc mắc người dùng nghĩ và cảm nhận gì về trang web, ứng dụng hoặc nguyên mẫu của bạn thì bạn không cần phải đoán nữa. Có nhiều công cụ có sẵn thông qua nền tảng UXtweak, bao gồm Kiểm tra tr...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Kết nối các nhà nghiên cứu với những người tham gia. Tuyển dụng bất kỳ đối tượng tham gia nào hoặc tìm cơ hội nghiên cứu có trả phí trên bất kỳ phương pháp nghiên cứu nào trên toàn thế giới.
Discuss
discuss.io
Được xây dựng để mở rộng quy mô nghiên cứu định tính với những thông tin chi tiết mang tính đột phá được hỗ trợ bởi AI, có khả năng thay đổi cuộc chơi, Discussion.io là nơi có các công cụ nghiên cứu thị trường được yêu thích nhất trên thế giới.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Xin chào, xin chào, rất vui được gặp bạn. Chúng tôi là Marvin, một nền tảng phân tích dữ liệu định tính và kho lưu trữ nghiên cứu được thiết kế để giúp bạn tập trung tất cả kiến thức về khách hàng và thiết kế các sản phẩm lấy người dùng làm trung tâm. Được hỗ trợ bởi AI tiên tiến, chúng tôi tự độn...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Thử nghiệm ứng dụng toàn cầu là một giải pháp thử nghiệm cộng đồng cho phép các nhóm QA, sản phẩm, UX, kỹ thuật, bản địa hóa và kỹ thuật số thử nghiệm sản phẩm và trải nghiệm của họ tại hơn 189 quốc gia với hơn 90.000 chuyên gia được kiểm tra chuyên nghiệp, những người thử nghiệm bằng cách sử dụng t...
Userback
userback.io
NỀN TẢNG PHẢN HỒI NGƯỜI DÙNG TRỰC TIẾP #1 Phản hồi của người dùng là [@#!#+$?%] khó. Đó là lý do tại sao hơn 20.000 nhóm phần mềm chọn Userback để tự động hóa, hợp lý hóa và cấu trúc các vòng phản hồi của họ, từ thu thập đến đóng. - Làm phong phú phản hồi bằng video trong ứng dụng theo ngữ cảnh và...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate cung cấp giải pháp toàn diện để tiếp nhận phản hồi từ khách hàng và nhân viên. Đạt được những hiểu biết sâu sắc có thể hành động và đưa ra quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO là công cụ thử nghiệm A/B hàng đầu thị trường được các công ty đang phát triển nhanh sử dụng để thử nghiệm và tối ưu hóa tỷ lệ chuyển đổi.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku là một bộ công cụ giúp bạn tạo trải nghiệm người dùng hiệu suất cao với tính năng ghi lại khách truy cập, bản đồ nhiệt, tiện ích phản hồi, thử nghiệm A/B, v.v.
OpenQ
openq.co
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provide...
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.