WebCatalog

JournoLink

JournoLink

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: journolink.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho JournoLink trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

The quickest, easiest way to get your business in the press, JournoLink is an easy-to-use, easy-to-learn publicity software, to help your small business to communicate with huge audiences. Press release distribution, online publication, media requests and press room. JournoLink offers support and learning resources for anyone who is new to PR. For press releases, it also provides copywriting services. The platform uses automation to distribute press releases to journalists that match a selection of sectors and locations in the UK. Each press release gets published in BusinessNews.org for SEO and in the client's press room. JournoLink provides a set of analytics to show how the press release is performing. Media requests can be set up by sector and location and they are sent directly to the user via email.

Danh mục:

Business
Phần mềm phân phối thông cáo báo chí

Trang web: journolink.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với JournoLink theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

PR Newswire

PR Newswire

prnewswire.com

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

Legit.ng

Legit.ng

legit.ng

Software Connect

Software Connect

softwareconnect.com

Coinscribble

Coinscribble

coinscribble.com

Zwak News

Zwak News

zwaknews.com

PR Fire

PR Fire

prfire.com

ClickPress

ClickPress

click.press

3BL Media

3BL Media

3blmedia.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.