Lựa chọn thay thế - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter là một ứng dụng ghi chú thông minh cho phép bạn ghi nhớ, tìm kiếm và chia sẻ các cuộc trò chuyện bằng giọng nói của mình. Otter tạo ghi chú giọng nói thông minh kết hợp âm thanh, phiên âm, nhận dạng người nói, ảnh nội tuyến và cụm từ khóa. Nó giúp các doanh nhân, nhà báo và sinh viên tập trung...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Tận hưởng giọng nói HD không có tạp âm và tiếng vọng trong các cuộc họp, podcast và bản ghi âm từ xa. Krisp ngăn chặn những phiền nhiễu bằng tiếng ồn, thúc đẩy năng suất và tính chuyên nghiệp.
Notta
notta.ai
Ghi và biến podcast, đài tin tức và trò chuyện yêu thích của bạn, trò chuyện Discord, âm thanh Zoom Class thành văn bản. Bạn có thể phát lại bản ghi và chỉnh sửa bản ghi, thêm ghi chú, thẻ, chèn hình ảnh để ghi lại những thông tin có giá trị từ mọi cuộc trò chuyện.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Tạo nội dung video AI trong vòng chưa đầy 15 phút. Biến bất kỳ văn bản, trang trình bày hoặc lời nhắc nào thành video do người thuyết trình chuyên nghiệp dẫn dắt trong vài phút. Bằng bất kỳ ngôn ngữ nào
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Truy cập các mô hình AI mạnh mẽ để phiên âm và hiểu lời nói API đơn giản của chúng tôi hiển thị các mô hình AI để nhận dạng giọng nói, phát hiện người nói, tóm tắt giọng nói, v.v. Chúng tôi xây dựng dựa trên nghiên cứu AI tiên tiến mới nhất để cung cấp các mô hình AI an toàn, có thể mở rộng và sẵn ...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Tích hợp AI giọng nói vào ứng dụng của bạn. Từ các công ty khởi nghiệp cho đến NASA, API Deepgram được sử dụng để phiên âm và hiểu hàng triệu phút âm thanh mỗi ngày. Nhanh chóng, chính xác, có thể mở rộng và tiết kiệm chi phí. Mọi thứ mà nhà phát triển cần đều có thể tự tin xây dựng và vận chuyển n...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...