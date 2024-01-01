Lựa chọn thay thế - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - giải pháp tự động hóa quan hệ đối tác hàng đầu thế giới phát hiện, quản lý, bảo vệ, tối ưu hóa tất cả các kênh đối tác đạt mức tăng trưởng theo cấp số nhân thực sự.
LTK
shopltk.com
Mua sắm những sản phẩm mới nhất về thời trang, đồ gia dụng, sắc đẹp, thể hình từ những người có ảnh hưởng LTK mà bạn tin tưởng. Ý tưởng về trang phục đi làm, váy dự đám cưới, trang phục đi du lịch và nhiều hơn thế nữa.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN là phần mềm tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng tốt nhất dành cho các thương hiệu thương mại điện tử. Nền tảng được hỗ trợ bởi AI của chúng tôi bao gồm bộ người ảnh hưởng hơn 32 triệu người, phòng làm việc của chiến dịch, báo cáo và phân tích, thanh toán và hoàn thiện sản phẩm, thư viện phương tiện nội dung ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Phần mềm quản lý mối quan hệ đối tác để mở rộng quy mô bất kỳ chương trình nào: liên kết, đại lý, tiếp thị, v.v. Xem lý do tại sao các công ty SaaS phát triển với PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole là một công ty Phân tích Hashtag và Phân tích phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, cung cấp dữ liệu thời gian thực với tính năng theo dõi hashtag cho Twitter, Instagram và Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Khám phá cách Meltwater giúp các nhóm PR và tiếp thị giám sát mức độ đưa tin trên các phương tiện truyền thông trên cả tin tức và mạng xã hội, đồng thời nâng cao khả năng quản lý thương hiệu.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Các thương hiệu thịnh vượng được xây dựng nhờ các đại sứ. Phần mềm quản lý đại sứ thương hiệu tất cả trong một tích hợp với Shopify, Amazon và WooC Commerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Nền tảng tiếp thị người ảnh hưởng Affable cho phép các thương hiệu, đại lý và thương hiệu thương mại điện tử D2C toàn cầu tìm thấy những người có ảnh hưởng, quản lý chiến dịch và đo lường ROI một cách dễ dàng! Người ảnh hưởng đã được xác minh. Hơn 100 khách hàng.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Cơ sở hạ tầng tăng trưởng cho thương mại điện tử. Tham gia cùng hàng nghìn doanh nghiệp sử dụng phần mềm thông minh và thực thi phương tiện truyền thông bán lẻ của Perpetua để mở rộng quy mô tăng trưởng một cách có lợi trên Amazon, Walmart, Instacart và các thị trường khác.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Tối ưu hóa hành trình khách hàng kỹ thuật số. Nền tảng hợp nhất của phần mềm trải nghiệm khách hàng và phần mềm quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của Emplifi đã thu hẹp khoảng cách CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Giải pháp tất cả trong một để hỗ trợ hoạt động tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng của bạn. Quản lý toàn bộ vòng đời của các chiến dịch tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng của bạn.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr là hệ thống ghi lại hoạt động tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng dựa trên dữ liệu mà các nhà tiếp thị sử dụng để đầu tư vào các chiến lược phù hợp, hợp lý hóa các chiến dịch và mở rộng quy mô chương trình.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng hàng đầu Octoly giúp các thương hiệu tăng khả năng hiển thị, xây dựng niềm tin và tăng doanh số bán hàng bằng cách kết nối những người có ảnh hưởng vi mô và người tiêu dùng trên quy mô lớn. Các thương hiệu tận dụng cộng đồng được tuyển chọn của chúng tôi để tạo các bà...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Tại StarNgage, chúng tôi tin rằng nội dung trực quan được phân phối trên mạng xã hội là tương lai của quảng cáo. Điều này hiện đang diễn ra trên Instagram và chúng tôi muốn hỗ trợ các thương hiệu trong cuộc phiêu lưu này và giành chiến thắng trên Instagram. Nền tảng này cho phép các thương hiệu đo l...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks là Nền tảng tiếp thị dành cho người ảnh hưởng đã giành giải thưởng và Tập đoàn B được chứng nhận hỗ trợ hoạt động thương mại trên mạng xã hội với Người sáng tạo và các thương hiệu tiêu dùng hàng đầu thế giới. Công nghệ độc quyền của MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, cung cấp chiến lược kết...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero là Phần mềm tiếp thị liên kết, người gây ảnh hưởng và giới thiệu mạnh mẽ, tất cả trong một. Chỉ bắt đầu từ $49pm, GrowthHero sẽ đồng hành cùng bạn! Các công cụ hoàn toàn linh hoạt giúp bạn thành công: - Cổng đối tác được gắn nhãn trắng, tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn không cần mã - Chia sẻ URL theo ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Mọi thứ bạn cần để trở thành người sáng tạo. Tham gia mạng lưới chuyên nghiệp đầu tiên được thiết kế dành cho những người có ảnh hưởng và người sáng tạo. Tạo hồ sơ của bạn ngay hôm nay để kiếm tiền, học hỏi lẫn nhau và gặp gỡ mọi người thông qua cộng đồng.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Nền tảng Nội dung do người dùng tạo số 1 để tạo và xuất bản các chiến dịch UGC trên các điểm tiếp thị khác nhau. Nền tảng UGC hoàn hảo để phát triển niềm tin, nhận thức về thương hiệu, mức độ tương tác của người dùng và bán hàng thành công.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr là một trong những công ty tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng hàng đầu kết nối những người có ảnh hưởng và đại sứ thương hiệu phù hợp với các thương hiệu hàng đầu. Hãy ghé thăm trang web của chúng tôi ngay hôm nay.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag trả phí - Được kết nối với người sáng tạo, khởi chạy chiến dịch và chạy danh sách cho phép của người sáng tạo—trong một nền tảng. Tiếp thị người ảnh hưởng hiện nay an toàn, dễ dàng và nhanh chóng.
Audiense
audiense.com
Mọi thứ bạn cần để hiểu đối tượng và nhận được kết quả tiếp thị, kết quả truyền thông xã hội, kết quả của người ảnh hưởng, chiến lược truyền thông, chiến lược tăng trưởng hoặc lợi tức chi tiêu quảng cáo tốt hơn. Đặt phân khúc người tiêu dùng và hiểu biết sâu sắc về văn hóa làm trọng tâm trong chiến...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Thúc đẩy doanh số bán hàng thông qua hoạt động tiếp thị của người sáng tạo. Tiếp thị với người ảnh hưởng, chương trình liên kết, quản lý người sáng tạo, nội dung do người dùng tạo, đại sứ thương hiệu: xây dựng mối quan hệ đối tác có giá trị để phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold là nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng đến người ảnh hưởng của Canada, kết nối các thương hiệu với hơn 9.000 người có ảnh hưởng vi mô tại địa phương. Đơn giản hóa việc quản lý chiến dịch, đánh giá nội dung và thanh toán cho người ảnh hưởng. Hưởng lợi từ các giải pháp phù hợp của chúng tôi, bao gồm...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN là giải pháp phần mềm dựa trên dữ liệu Tiếp thị Người ảnh hưởng nhằm tối ưu hóa quy trình và chiến lược tiếp thị Người ảnh hưởng của bạn. Chúng tôi dành riêng cho các Công ty và Tập đoàn lớn và vừa. Ở mỗi giai đoạn tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng, chúng tôi đều có giải pháp dành cho bạn: ◾ Xác định v...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre là nền tảng người ảnh hưởng toàn diện được hỗ trợ bởi AI, cho phép hàng triệu người có ảnh hưởng kết nối với các thương hiệu toàn cầu để hợp tác mạnh mẽ. Và tuyệt vời hơn nữa - Atisfyre hoàn toàn MIỄN PHÍ dành cho những người có ảnh hưởng. Atisfyre ra đời từ niềm đam mê của chúng tôi là các...