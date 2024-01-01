Lựa chọn thay thế - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude là trợ lý AI thế hệ tiếp theo cho các nhiệm vụ của bạn, bất kể quy mô.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Giọng nói AI và Trình tạo video AI. Sản xuất nội dung nghe nhìn chuyên nghiệp tiếp theo của bạn mà không tốn tiền thuê diễn viên, máy ảnh hoặc thiết bị âm thanh
AfforAI
afforai.com
Bộ não thứ hai của bạn để tối đa hóa năng suất. Afforai là một chatbot AI có chức năng tìm kiếm, tóm tắt và dịch thông tin từ nhiều nguồn để tạo ra nghiên cứu đáng tin cậy. Cung cấp các tài liệu nghiên cứu dài dòng cho hàng đống yêu cầu tuân thủ khô khan và trích xuất những phát hiện chính mà bạn c...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn giúp việc dọn dẹp, gắn nhãn và trực quan hóa phản hồi của khách hàng trở nên đơn giản — tất cả ở cùng một nơi. Được hỗ trợ bởi Trí tuệ nhân tạo tiên tiến.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...