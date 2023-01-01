Happierleads is a lead-gen tool designed to give you information on each and every person that visits your website. Happierleads gives you specific information about your site's visitors, including their contact details, the company they worked for, how many times they visited your site, which pages they visited and how much time they spent on your site. You can then use this information as a sales lead to reach out and close that deal using the insider knowledge that you have. Let me give you an example. Let's say you are a SAS company and you're looking to add some high-end clients. You can use Happirleads to see which companies are visiting your website in real-time. Simply by clicking on a company link, you will be taken to a business page that will show you when they were founded and what their estimated annual revenue is. So once you have got that information, you can do a couple of things with it. Happierleads integrates with Zapier, which allows you to connect to a wide variety of email and CRM platforms, which means you can reach out to that company via email or phone and introduce yourself and your services. All you have to do to get Happierleads working on your site is to copy and paste a snippet of code into your website. That's it Happierleads works with all websites platforms. So if you're tired of losing visitors and potential customers, try Happierleads.

