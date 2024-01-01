WebCatalog

GroupGreeting

At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to signing and sending a traditional greeting card from a group is easy to use. Got coworkers who work remotely or friends across the country? No problem! We allow you to gather as many signatures as you’d like by simply sharing a link. You’ll never have to worry about running out of space to sign or losing the card. The days of passing around a manila folder are over! Today GroupGreeting is used by more than 10,000 businesses and has sent out over 50,000,000 messages of appreciation in 195 countries. We value diversity of thought and backgrounds, and strive for a culture that is inclusive, supports personal and professional growth, and empathetic of others.

Danh mục:

Business
Phần mềm khen thưởng và khuyến khích

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với GroupGreeting theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

