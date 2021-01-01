Lựa chọn thay thế - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo là phần mềm quản lý doanh nghiệp bao gồm CRM, thương mại điện tử, thanh toán, kế toán, sản xuất, kho hàng, quản lý dự án và quản lý hàng tồn kho. Phiên bản Cộng đồng là phần mềm miễn phí, được cấp phép theo GNU LGPLv3. Ngoài ra còn có phiên bản "Doanh nghiệp" độc quyền, có các tính năng và dịch...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (trước đây là Sendinblue) giúp bạn phát triển doanh nghiệp của mình. Xây dựng mối quan hệ với khách hàng qua email, SMS, trò chuyện, v.v. Sử dụng các công cụ bạn cần, khi bạn cần chúng. Hãy thử nó miễn phí.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Công ty hàng đầu thế giới về Thông báo đẩy trên thiết bị di động, Đẩy web và Nhắn tin trong ứng dụng. Được 800 nghìn doanh nghiệp tin cậy gửi 5 tỷ Thông báo đẩy mỗi ngày.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse cung cấp nền tảng trực tuyến cho phần mềm tiếp thị qua email, trình tạo trang đích, tổ chức hội thảo trên web và nhiều hơn thế nữa. Dùng thử 30 ngày miễn phí mà không cần thẻ tín dụng!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Tự động hóa hoạt động tiếp thị của bạn và kết hợp tất cả các kênh phân phối trên một nền tảng: email, thông báo đẩy trên web, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Hãy dùng thử AWeber miễn phí ngay hôm nay và nhận tất cả các giải pháp để phát triển danh sách email của bạn, tương tác với khán giả và tăng doanh số. Không cần thẻ tín dụng.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Làm cho ứng dụng của bạn mang tính xã hội. Từ Reddit đến Paytm đến Headspace, mọi ứng dụng được yêu thích đều phát triển nhờ vào một cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đến gần hơn với bạn bằng cách thêm trò chuyện, giọng nói hoặc video vào ứng dụng của bạn.
Courier
courier.com
Chuyển phát nhanh là cách thông minh nhất để thiết kế và gửi thông báo. Thiết kế một lần và gửi tới bất kỳ kênh nào – email, Slack, SMS, push, v.v. – thông qua một API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Kích hoạt email, tin nhắn đẩy, SMS, webhook, v.v. với Customer.io. Giành quyền kiểm soát dữ liệu hành vi để cá nhân hóa giao tiếp với khách hàng và thúc đẩy sự tương tác. Bắt đầu miễn phí.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Tiếp thị qua email thương mại điện tử, email tự động và SMS - chuyển sang Omnisend và tăng doanh số bán hàng mà không làm tăng khối lượng công việc của bạn.
Braze
braze.com
Tăng cường trải nghiệm khách hàng phù hợp, được cá nhân hóa trong thời gian thực.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap là công ty tiếp thị di động và quản lý vòng đời khách hàng dựa trên SaaS có trụ sở tại Mountain View, California. Được thành lập vào tháng 5 năm 2013, nó cung cấp các sản phẩm phân tích ứng dụng di động và tương tác với người dùng cho hơn 8.000 bao gồm Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics,...
Sender
sender.net
Xây dựng cầu nối giữa danh sách email và doanh thu của bạn. Người gửi trao quyền cho bạn để giữ liên lạc với khách hàng và phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn một cách nhanh chóng và dễ dàng - trong khi chi tiêu ít hơn nhiều.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage là một giải pháp toàn diện bao gồm khả năng phân tích khách hàng mạnh mẽ, tương tác đa kênh tự động và cá nhân hóa dựa trên AI.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP không cần mã, được điều khiển bởi AI với các kênh thực hiện tiếp thị siêu cá nhân hóa được tích hợp và xây dựng nguyên bản.
User.com
user.com
User.com là một phần mềm tự động hóa tiếp thị và bán hàng tiên tiến. Chúng tôi giúp các công ty hợp lý hóa các quy trình nội bộ và phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của họ nhanh hơn.
Contlo
contlo.com
Nói xin chào với tiếp thị sáng tạo tự trị. Contlo là một nền tảng tiếp thị thế hệ tiếp theo, được xây dựng trên nền tảng AI cho thế giới đầu tiên. Được hỗ trợ bởi mô hình AI và Đại lý AI tự trị của Thương hiệu của bạn.
Iterable
iterable.com
Kết nối với khách hàng của bạn như thể bạn thực sự biết họ. Iterable là một nền tảng tiếp thị đa kênh hỗ trợ trải nghiệm khách hàng thống nhất và cho phép bạn tạo, tối ưu hóa và đo lường mọi tương tác trong toàn bộ hành trình của khách hàng.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Nền tảng trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số được xây dựng cho thương mại. Các giải pháp của Bloomreach kết hợp sức mạnh của dữ liệu sản phẩm và khách hàng thống nhất với tốc độ và quy mô của AI cũng như khả năng ra quyết định mang tính dự đoán, để bạn có thể mang lại những trải nghiệm kỳ diệu có khả năng chuyể...
Airship
airship.com
Truyền tải những thông điệp có ý nghĩa ở mọi giai đoạn trong vòng đời của khách hàng bằng Nền tảng gắn kết khách hàng được xây dựng cho các thương hiệu doanh nghiệp. Tìm hiểu thêm.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly cho phép các doanh nghiệp dễ dàng tạo và gửi các chiến dịch tiếp thị tự động, mang tính tương tác và được cá nhân hóa thông qua WhatsApp trên quy mô lớn. Điều này thúc đẩy cuộc trò chuyện 2 chiều (không giống như SMS và e-mail), nơi khách hàng tiềm năng và khách hàng có thể chọn hành trình...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Phần mềm tự động hóa email truyền cảm hứng cho sự tương tác. Thu hút người xem email của bạn bằng nội dung được cá nhân hóa nhằm thúc đẩy chuyển đổi. Upland Adestra là nhà cung cấp hàng đầu thế giới về các giải pháp tiếp thị vòng đời và email tiếp thị góc nhìn thứ nhất cho các thương hiệu toàn cầu...
Truepush
truepush.com
Gửi thông báo đẩy miễn phí không giới hạn và kiếm tiền từ quảng cáo đẩy bằng công cụ Truepush. Thêm kênh doanh thu bổ sung vào trang web của bạn bằng quảng cáo đẩy của chúng tôi. Tiết kiệm tới $1200/tháng khi thu hút người dùng của bạn bằng công cụ Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Tăng cường khả năng giữ chân bằng Thông báo đẩy AI. Nền tảng thông minh thông báo đẩy không có SDK duy nhất.
Knock
knock.app
Cơ sở hạ tầng thông báo dành cho nhà phát triển. Knock là cơ sở hạ tầng thông báo linh hoạt, đáng tin cậy được xây dựng để mở rộng quy mô phù hợp với bạn.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Tối đa hóa sự tương tác của khách hàng bằng cách xây dựng các mối quan hệ lâu dài và có giá trị thông qua việc điều phối chiến dịch và nhắn tin đa kênh được tối ưu hóa.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier cho thông báo. Engagespot giúp nhà phát triển xây dựng thông báo sản phẩm đa kênh chỉ bằng một API duy nhất. Với Engagespot, bạn có thể: * Tích hợp nhiều kênh thông báo như Email, Trong ứng dụng, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack, v.v. vào sản phẩm của bạn trong vài phút. * Trình chỉnh sửa mẫu tíc...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Mang đến trải nghiệm khách hàng thế hệ tiếp theo, ngay trong ứng dụng của bạn. Atomic.io là công cụ tương tác với khách hàng trong ứng dụng của bạn, cho phép bạn nhanh chóng gửi các tin nhắn siêu cá nhân hóa, hữu ích cho khách hàng bên trong kênh an toàn nhất – ứng dụng của bạn. Với tỷ lệ đọc 94% và...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare là Nền tảng tương tác với khách hàng mạnh mẽ hàng đầu giúp các thương hiệu (tái) thu hút khán giả của họ, làm sáng tỏ hành vi của khách hàng và tăng chuyển đổi. Một công cụ duy nhất, với các kênh Đẩy ứng dụng, Đẩy web, Email, SMS và Ví di động, để truyền tải những thông điệp và tương tác ...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain là Nền tảng tiếp thị trên thiết bị di động và web toàn diện, giúp các ứng dụng web và thiết bị di động có được nhiều người dùng hơn và cải thiện mức độ tương tác trong một nền tảng duy nhất. 200 tỷ đô la đã chi vào năm 2020 chỉ để giúp bạn tải xuống ứng dụng và 75% trong số đó không bao giờ ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial là một nền tảng tiếp thị thực sự giúp các thương hiệu tự động hóa hoàn toàn các chiến lược tiếp thị và thay đổi cách họ làm việc. Được thiết kế theo cách tiếp cận lấy khách hàng làm trung tâm, Cordial kết hợp tính linh hoạt của dữ liệu nâng cao với khả năng tự động hóa thích ứng phức tạp và ...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert là nền tảng tương tác với khách hàng đa kênh, hỗ trợ thông báo đẩy trên web, thông báo ứng dụng cho Android và iOS cùng với tính năng nhắn tin tại chỗ. Được hỗ trợ với kiến trúc hàng đầu, PushAlert giúp doanh nghiệp tương tác với khán giả bằng cách gửi thông báo theo thời gian thực về cá...
cmercury
cmercury.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị qua email được hỗ trợ bởi AI của cmercury với khả năng Tiếp thị đa kênh mở rộng giúp bạn thu hút, giữ chân và tương tác với khách hàng trên các kênh email, thiết bị di động và web