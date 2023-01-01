Giide is a new content creation tool that combines your voice with an interactive, visual feed of resources to allow you to take your audience on a curated tour of a topic. Giide’s unique format allows listeners to conveniently consume your message, interact with and reference what they hear, while you measure their actions. You can use Giide for content marketing, training, onboarding, and more. Make, publish and update your giides in minutes to replace older and resource intensive content formats like pdfs, videos, online courses and web pages.

