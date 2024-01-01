Lựa chọn thay thế - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - giải pháp tự động hóa quan hệ đối tác hàng đầu thế giới phát hiện, quản lý, bảo vệ, tối ưu hóa tất cả các kênh đối tác đạt mức tăng trưởng theo cấp số nhân thực sự.
LTK
shopltk.com
Mua sắm những sản phẩm mới nhất về thời trang, đồ gia dụng, sắc đẹp, thể hình từ những người có ảnh hưởng LTK mà bạn tin tưởng. Ý tưởng về trang phục đi làm, váy dự đám cưới, trang phục đi du lịch và nhiều hơn thế nữa.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN là phần mềm tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng tốt nhất dành cho các thương hiệu thương mại điện tử. Nền tảng được hỗ trợ bởi AI của chúng tôi bao gồm bộ người ảnh hưởng hơn 32 triệu người, phòng làm việc của chiến dịch, báo cáo và phân tích, thanh toán và hoàn thiện sản phẩm, thư viện phương tiện nội dung ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Phần mềm quản lý mối quan hệ đối tác để mở rộng quy mô bất kỳ chương trình nào: liên kết, đại lý, tiếp thị, v.v. Xem lý do tại sao các công ty SaaS phát triển với PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole là một công ty Phân tích Hashtag và Phân tích phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, cung cấp dữ liệu thời gian thực với tính năng theo dõi hashtag cho Twitter, Instagram và Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Khám phá cách Meltwater giúp các nhóm PR và tiếp thị giám sát mức độ đưa tin trên các phương tiện truyền thông trên cả tin tức và mạng xã hội, đồng thời nâng cao khả năng quản lý thương hiệu.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Nền tảng tiếp thị người ảnh hưởng Affable cho phép các thương hiệu, đại lý và thương hiệu thương mại điện tử D2C toàn cầu tìm thấy những người có ảnh hưởng, quản lý chiến dịch và đo lường ROI một cách dễ dàng! Người ảnh hưởng đã được xác minh. Hơn 100 khách hàng.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Cơ sở hạ tầng tăng trưởng cho thương mại điện tử. Tham gia cùng hàng nghìn doanh nghiệp sử dụng phần mềm thông minh và thực thi phương tiện truyền thông bán lẻ của Perpetua để mở rộng quy mô tăng trưởng một cách có lợi trên Amazon, Walmart, Instacart và các thị trường khác.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Tối ưu hóa hành trình khách hàng kỹ thuật số. Nền tảng hợp nhất của phần mềm trải nghiệm khách hàng và phần mềm quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của Emplifi đã thu hẹp khoảng cách CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Giải pháp tất cả trong một để hỗ trợ hoạt động tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng của bạn. Quản lý toàn bộ vòng đời của các chiến dịch tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng của bạn.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr là hệ thống ghi lại hoạt động tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng dựa trên dữ liệu mà các nhà tiếp thị sử dụng để đầu tư vào các chiến lược phù hợp, hợp lý hóa các chiến dịch và mở rộng quy mô chương trình.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Nền tảng tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng hàng đầu Octoly giúp các thương hiệu tăng khả năng hiển thị, xây dựng niềm tin và tăng doanh số bán hàng bằng cách kết nối những người có ảnh hưởng vi mô và người tiêu dùng trên quy mô lớn. Các thương hiệu tận dụng cộng đồng được tuyển chọn của chúng tôi để tạo các bà...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Tại StarNgage, chúng tôi tin rằng nội dung trực quan được phân phối trên mạng xã hội là tương lai của quảng cáo. Điều này hiện đang diễn ra trên Instagram và chúng tôi muốn hỗ trợ các thương hiệu trong cuộc phiêu lưu này và giành chiến thắng trên Instagram. Nền tảng này cho phép các thương hiệu đo l...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero là Phần mềm tiếp thị liên kết, người gây ảnh hưởng và giới thiệu mạnh mẽ, tất cả trong một. Chỉ bắt đầu từ $49pm, GrowthHero sẽ đồng hành cùng bạn! Các công cụ hoàn toàn linh hoạt giúp bạn thành công: - Cổng đối tác được gắn nhãn trắng, tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn không cần mã - Chia sẻ URL theo ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Mọi thứ bạn cần để trở thành người sáng tạo. Tham gia mạng lưới chuyên nghiệp đầu tiên được thiết kế dành cho những người có ảnh hưởng và người sáng tạo. Tạo hồ sơ của bạn ngay hôm nay để kiếm tiền, học hỏi lẫn nhau và gặp gỡ mọi người thông qua cộng đồng.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Nền tảng Nội dung do người dùng tạo số 1 để tạo và xuất bản các chiến dịch UGC trên các điểm tiếp thị khác nhau. Nền tảng UGC hoàn hảo để phát triển niềm tin, nhận thức về thương hiệu, mức độ tương tác của người dùng và bán hàng thành công.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag trả phí - Được kết nối với người sáng tạo, khởi chạy chiến dịch và chạy danh sách cho phép của người sáng tạo—trong một nền tảng. Tiếp thị người ảnh hưởng hiện nay an toàn, dễ dàng và nhanh chóng.
Audiense
audiense.com
Mọi thứ bạn cần để hiểu đối tượng và nhận được kết quả tiếp thị, kết quả truyền thông xã hội, kết quả của người ảnh hưởng, chiến lược truyền thông, chiến lược tăng trưởng hoặc lợi tức chi tiêu quảng cáo tốt hơn. Đặt phân khúc người tiêu dùng và hiểu biết sâu sắc về văn hóa làm trọng tâm trong chiến...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Thúc đẩy doanh số bán hàng thông qua hoạt động tiếp thị của người sáng tạo. Tiếp thị với người ảnh hưởng, chương trình liên kết, quản lý người sáng tạo, nội dung do người dùng tạo, đại sứ thương hiệu: xây dựng mối quan hệ đối tác có giá trị để phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash là Nền tảng tiếp thị người ảnh hưởng sử dụng công nghệ nội dung độc đáo được hỗ trợ bởi AI để giúp các thương hiệu và đại lý mở rộng quy mô chương trình người sáng tạo của họ. Khám phá những người sáng tạo đích thực, đo lường tác động của chiến dịch và quản lý tất cả dữ liệu của bạn ở một...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics là Đám mây hiệu suất thương hiệu được hỗ trợ bởi AI đầu tiên trên thị trường, cung cấp cho hơn 1.200 khách hàng phần mềm và dữ liệu họ cần để kết nối chiến lược với việc thực thi. Đám mây Hiệu suất Thương hiệu của nó giúp các giám đốc điều hành khởi động các chiến dịch, mở rộng phạm v...
CisionOne
cision.one
Định hình tương lai cho thương hiệu của bạn. Trong thời gian thực. Để điều hướng bối cảnh truyền thông ngày nay một cách hiệu quả, các nhóm PR và truyền thông cần một loại nền tảng mới - nền tảng tận dụng sức mạnh của AI, cung cấp những hiểu biết sâu sắc về truyền thông theo thời gian thực cần thiết...
Later
later.com
Sau này là một nền tảng tiếp thị và thương mại trên mạng xã hội giúp các chủ doanh nghiệp, người sáng tạo, đại lý và nhóm truyền thông xã hội phát triển thương hiệu và hoạt động kinh doanh trực tuyến của họ. Sau này giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian và phát triển doanh nghiệp của mình bằng cách giúp bạn...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive là đối tác toàn cầu vì sự thành công của PR và Truyền thông. Làm việc với hàng nghìn tổ chức trên toàn cầu, chúng tôi hiểu những áp lực mà bạn gặp phải. Giống như việc xây dựng một thương hiệu mạnh và uy tín. Là tai, mắt và lương tâm của tổ chức bạn. Hỗ trợ C-Suite, hoạt động kinh doanh rộ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Hàng nghìn thương hiệu và nhà bán lẻ hàng đầu thế giới tin tưởng vào công nghệ, dịch vụ và kiến thức chuyên môn của Bazaarvoice để tăng doanh thu, mở rộng phạm vi tiếp cận, thu được những hiểu biết sâu sắc có thể hành động và tạo ra những người ủng hộ trung thành. Theo một nghiên cứu mới được ủy q...