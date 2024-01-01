Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use machine learning to identify, verify and geolocate global incidents, sending sophisticated alerts through email, web, and both iOS and Android apps.

Danh mục :

Trang web: factal.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Factal theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.