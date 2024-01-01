Lựa chọn thay thế - ezCater
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Giao hàng và mang đi từ các nhà hàng địa phương tốt nhất. Bữa sáng, bữa trưa, bữa tối và nhiều món khác, được giao đến tận nhà một cách an toàn. Hiện đang cung cấp dịch vụ nhận hàng và giao hàng không tiếp xúc.
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Cater2.me
cater2.me
Cater2.me offers corporate catering solutions for teams, featuring customized group ordering and virtual events to keep your team engaged and well-fed!
ZeroCater
zerocater.com
Corporate catering and cafeteria solutions customized to employees’ unique tastes while delivering the flexibility and consistency companies expect.
Sharebite
sharebite.com
Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. The world's best companies use Sharebite to elevate employee engagement. Our clients include category-leading companies across the financial services (top-tier investment banks, private equity, hedge funds, real estat...
EAT Club
eatclub.com
EAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone's tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teams
Foodee
food.ee
Foodee is a corporate catering platform that brings food from locally owned and operated restaurants to offices in North America. Conveniently order individually packaged meals for your team, with options available for every eater. Receive curated restaurant suggestions based on your team's dietary ...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Gửi Phần thưởng Toàn cầu cho Khách hàng hoặc Nhân viên chỉ sau 5 lần nhấp chuột hoặc ít hơn với Kiểm soát Chi tiêu™ Thông minh hơn! Tạo chương trình ăn trưa từ xa, gửi cà phê, đồ uống trong giờ khuyến mãi, quà tặng cá nhân, quyên góp từ thiện, trợ cấp học tập, v.v. Hoppier hoạt động ở hơn 60 quốc gi...
Fooda
fooda.com
Được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ, Fooda cung cấp những món ăn tuyệt vời với giá cả hợp lý cho nhân viên khi làm việc. Fooda mang đến cho bạn những nhà hàng địa phương tuyệt vời. Các nhà hàng địa phương được Fooda phê duyệt phục vụ, giao đồ ăn ngon đến địa điểm của bạn.