Lựa chọn thay thế - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Tùy chỉnh thiệp mời, tờ rơi và lời chúc trực tuyến phản ánh phong cách cá nhân của bạn—dành cho đám cưới, ngày lễ, sinh nhật và tất cả những khoảnh khắc quan trọng.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
Trong thế giới kinh doanh phát triển nhanh chóng ngày nay, quản lý sự kiện hiệu quả là điều cần thiết để các công ty tạo ra những trải nghiệm có tác động và kết nối với khách hàng tiềm năng. Với sự phát triển của công nghệ, các nhà tổ chức sự kiện ngày càng dựa vào các công cụ đổi mới để hợp lý hóa ...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter là một nền tảng phân phối sự kiện đơn giản, dễ sử dụng giúp bạn tập trung các quy trình liên lạc, vận hành và an toàn - kết nối toàn bộ nhóm của bạn ở một nơi. Hợp lý hóa việc phân phối của bạn, chuẩn bị cho những điều có thể xảy ra sai sót và tăng cường sự tham gia của đội ngũ tại sự kiện t...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto là một phần mềm bán vé miễn phí giúp quản lý và quảng bá các sự kiện, bán vé trực tuyến và theo dõi xem sự kiện đang diễn ra tốt như thế nào.
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
Phần mềm quản lý sự kiện âm nhạc và lễ hội mô-đun cho phép bạn quản lý các hoạt động, sự công nhận, đội và nghệ sĩ của lễ hội.
PopBookings
popbookings.com
Với PopBookings, bạn có thể giữ mọi thứ ở một nơi để mọi người đều ở trên cùng một trang. Hợp lý hóa quy trình kinh doanh nhân sự giúp bạn và nhóm của bạn luôn ngăn nắp. Mọi người đều có thể tham khảo thông tin giống nhau trong tài khoản. Tiết kiệm thời gian với các công cụ mạnh mẽ của chúng tôi.
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
Nhóm hướng dẫn khách giúp người quản lý sự kiện gửi tin nhắn văn bản (SMS) theo lịch trình và hai chiều với khách tham dự sự kiện.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard là công cụ giao tiếp và lập kế hoạch sự kiện miễn phí, tất cả trong một, nơi bạn có thể tổ chức các sự kiện cho các nhóm từ 10-1000 người trở lên với danh sách khách mời rõ ràng. Là một nền tảng mô-đun, Guestboard cho phép bạn chọn và chọn các công cụ chính xác mà sự kiện nhóm của bạn cần...
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com là một nền tảng tối ưu hóa quy trình làm việc và ứng dụng web cung cấp tích hợp phần mềm, dữ liệu có thể thực hiện được và trải nghiệm mạng xã hội có thương hiệu để giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian, ngăn ngừa lỗi và giảm chi phí liên quan đến việc lập kế hoạch và cung cấp các sự kiện ảo b...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
Nhà tài trợPitch cho phép hợp tác bằng cách hợp lý hóa quy trình bán hàng tài trợ. Bạn có thể tận dụng dữ liệu của chúng tôi để tìm kiếm, khám phá và thực hiện thẩm định thương hiệu. Bạn cũng có một nơi để giới thiệu quảng cáo chiêu hàng của mình. Năm lợi ích chính của Nhà tài trợ: 1. Cung cấp cho b...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr là Nền tảng tiếp thị phi lợi nhuận, được xây dựng nhằm mục đích giúp các tổ chức đạt được nhiều tác động hơn và nhiều doanh thu hơn. Với các công cụ quảng cáo, email, mạng xã hội và tương tác kỹ thuật số dễ sử dụng, Feathr giúp bạn nâng cao nhận thức, tăng cường quyên góp trực tuyến, quảng bá...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent cung cấp nền tảng sự kiện tất cả trong một cho mọi sự kiện và mọi sự kiện. Nền tảng của chúng tôi đơn giản hóa việc quản lý từng giai đoạn trong vòng đời sự kiện, đồng thời cung cấp cho bạn dữ liệu và thông tin chi tiết bạn cần để tối đa hóa giá trị của mình. Dù trực tiếp, ảo hay kết hợp, bạn ...