Lựa chọn thay thế - Dealers United
Xây dựng mọi thứ với các liên kết web. elink có mọi thứ bạn cần để lưu dấu trang và xây dựng trang web, bản tin email, tiện ích trang web RSS, liên kết sinh học xã hội, tường xã hội, nội dung tự động và hơn thế nữa. Tạo nội dung trong vài phút!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io là công cụ rút ngắn URL nhãn trắng giúp tạo liên kết ngắn trên các miền có thương hiệu. Rút ngắn, tùy chỉnh và chia sẻ URL có thương hiệu với khán giả của bạn.
Revue
getrevue.co
Xây dựng một lượng khán giả trung thành. Revue giúp người viết và nhà xuất bản dễ dàng gửi bản tin biên tập — và được trả tiền.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Thêm pixel nhắm mục tiêu lại, Kêu gọi hành động tùy chỉnh, tên miền tùy chỉnh vào bất kỳ liên kết nào bạn chia sẻ, tùy chỉnh giao diện hình thu nhỏ của liên kết và nhắm mục tiêu lại bất kỳ ai đã nhấp vào.
Radio.co
radio.co
Bạn muốn tạo một đài phát thanh? Tự động hóa lịch trình của bạn, phát sóng trực tiếp và theo dõi người nghe từ một nền tảng dễ sử dụng. Chào mừng bạn đến với Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops là một nền tảng tiếp thị lan truyền và giới thiệu để khởi động các cuộc thi xếp hạng, rút thăm trúng thưởng, các chương trình giới thiệu và trước khi ra mắt.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Hợp tác với ShareASale để trở thành một phần của mạng lưới tiếp thị liên kết đáng tin cậy của chúng tôi. Mạng lưới của chúng tôi cung cấp các giải pháp tiếp thị cho các đối tác của chúng tôi.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence là dịch vụ tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng cho phép các thương hiệu và người có ảnh hưởng kết nối, cộng tác và đạt được mục tiêu của họ.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer là cách rẻ hơn, nhanh nhất và dễ dàng nhất để khám phá những gì đang thực sự diễn ra trực tuyến.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter cung cấp trải nghiệm viết rõ ràng và đơn giản cho những người không tìm kiếm các tính năng hoặc báo cáo nâng cao dành cho doanh nghiệp.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Thị trường tên thương hiệu ban đầu với hơn 100.000 tên doanh nghiệp được chuyên gia tuyển chọn để bạn lựa chọn. Nhận tên miền .com và logo phù hợp cũng như lời khuyên về thương hiệu miễn phí từ nhóm của chúng tôi.
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink là công cụ rút ngắn URL thông minh nhất thế giới. Tạo liên kết tự động định tuyến người dùng đến các điểm đến khác nhau dựa trên thiết bị, hệ điều hành, quốc gia và thậm chí cả ngày nhấp chuột của họ.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady là nền tảng dành cho các nhà tiếp thị muốn mở rộng quy mô chiến dịch cuộc gọi của họ. Thị trường trả tiền cho mỗi cuộc gọi, tự động hóa cuộc gọi và phân phối cuộc gọi động
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management is a platform that allows publishers, bloggers and website owners to earn money by placing content. It is a trustworthy and credible platform that allows you to sell guest posts and sponsored content in a legitimate way. Website owners can add their websites to the platform and get p...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind là một trong những nhà cung cấp hàng đầu các tiện ích miễn phí có thể tùy chỉnh và mã hóa hoàn toàn có thể được tích hợp trên bất kỳ trang web nào - chỉ trong vài phút! Một số tiện ích thịnh hành nhất bao gồm: RSS Tiện ích Facebook Tiện ích Twitter Tiện ích YouTube Tiện ích Lịch Google và d...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
Công cụ kiểm tra email dựa trên SMTP, cung cấp thông tin hữu ích bổ sung và độ chính xác cao nhất để xác thực/xác minh bất kỳ và tất cả các địa chỉ email. Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email và nhấp vào xác minh để xem chính xác Công cụ kiểm tra email hoạt động như thế nào. Kiểm tra miễn phí tối đa 10 địa c...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder là nền tảng SaaS công nghệ quảng cáo kỹ thuật số sắp ra mắt giúp các cá nhân và công ty phân tích các chiến dịch tiếp thị quảng cáo của đối thủ cạnh tranh và có được những hiểu biết hữu ích có thể áp dụng cho các chiến dịch quảng cáo của họ và hưởng lợi từ chúng. Bằng cách sử dụng adspyder,...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
Tại MarketMate AI, sứ mệnh của chúng tôi là điều chỉnh hoạt động bán hàng và tiếp thị để nâng cao khả năng sáng tạo và tăng doanh thu. Chúng tôi tận tâm làm cho AI tổng hợp trở nên thân thiện hơn với người dùng cho quy trình tiếp thị thực tế. Là một nền tảng tiếp thị B2B trực quan được hỗ trợ bởi AI...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi là công cụ Tự động hóa tiếp thị đa kênh với hơn 700.000 người dùng trên toàn thế giới, cho phép bất kỳ công ty nào (từ Micro Blogger đến một công ty đa quốc gia khổng lồ) quản lý toàn bộ chu trình bán hàng của mình, từ việc nắm bắt khách hàng tiềm năng đến chuyển đổi khách hàng và lòng trung t...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink là một công cụ rút ngắn URL được thiết kế để bảo vệ người dùng khỏi bị mất lưu lượng truy cập, các liên kết bên ngoài bị hỏng và bị mất lợi nhuận.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Tập trung vào phần cốt lõi mang lại tiền của doanh nghiệp bạn, sử dụng HeadBidder.net cho công việc quản lý quảng cáo cơ học được tự động hóa trên nền tảng. Nền tảng quản lý Đặt giá thầu dựa vào tiêu đề được tạo cho các nhà xuất bản và nhóm chuyên gia quảng cáo trực tuyến. Kết hợp các tính năng và c...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop sẽ giúp bạn tận dụng Quora như một kênh tiếp thị. Với công cụ tiếp thị của mình, bạn có thể: - Khám phá những câu hỏi hay nhất trên Quora - Hãy để AI giúp bạn trả lời các câu hỏi trong vài phút - Theo dõi các câu hỏi chưa được trả lời với hàng trăm lượt xem Quora là một kênh tiếp thị bổ sung t...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave giúp các doanh nghiệp thúc đẩy mức độ tương tác và chuyển đổi cao hơn bằng cách cung cấp các trang web hình ảnh, GIF, video tương tác siêu cá nhân hóa trong suốt hành trình của khách hàng. Hơn 1500 nhóm Bán hàng và Tiếp thị tin tưởng giao cho chúng tôi các nhu cầu cá nhân hóa e-Mail, WhatsA...
Websays
websays.com
Websays là một công ty dịch vụ phần mềm tập trung vào tìm kiếm trên web, xử lý ngôn ngữ tự nhiên và học máy. Với đội ngũ gồm các nhà phát triển và nhà phân tích dữ liệu, chúng tôi đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng về dữ liệu thông minh để xử lý khối lượng lớn dữ liệu phi cấu trúc. Chúng tôi phân loại d...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Chứng thực - tự động hóa hoàn toàn việc đánh giá khách hàng trực tuyến của bạn. Nhập đánh giá từ Google, Facebook và hơn thế nữa. Yêu cầu xem xét tự động. Vật dụng chứng thực đẹp.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso là một công cụ phân tích trang web miễn phí. Nó cung cấp báo cáo miễn phí cho hàng ngàn trang web. Đối với mỗi trang web trong cơ sở dữ liệu mở rộng của chúng tôi, bạn có thể xem phân tích chi tiết, bao gồm thống kê lưu lượng truy cập, thu nhập hàng tháng, thông tin chia sẻ trên facebook, vị t...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Chúng ta, với tư cách là con người, có xu hướng tin tưởng vào cảm xúc của mình! Cho dù công nghệ có biến đổi đến mức nào, chúng ta vẫn cần xác nhận để đảm bảo. WiserNotify giúp bạn có được xác nhận đó. Nó giúp bạn kết nối với khách hàng để tăng niềm tin và doanh số bán hàng. Thông qua các thông báo ...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView là phần mềm phân tích trang web khớp địa chỉ IP của các công ty truy cập trang web của bạn dựa trên cơ sở dữ liệu của chúng tôi để cho bạn biết tên của các doanh nghiệp đó và hơn thế nữa.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow là Bộ hội thoại đa kênh được hỗ trợ bởi AI để tương tác với khách hàng. Nền tảng SleekFlow tất cả trong một tạo ra hành trình khách hàng liền mạch và được cá nhân hóa trên các kênh nhắn tin mà mọi người truy cập, bao gồm WhatsApp, Instagram, trò chuyện trực tiếp, v.v. SleekFlow tận tâm địn...