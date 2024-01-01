Lựa chọn thay thế - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (trước đây là Box.net), là một công ty internet của Mỹ có trụ sở tại Thành phố Redwood, California. Công ty tập trung vào dịch vụ quản lý nội dung đám mây và chia sẻ tệp cho doanh nghiệp. Các ứng dụng và ứng dụng khách chính thức có sẵn cho Windows, macOS và một số nền tảng di động. Hộp đư...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks là một công ty được thành lập bởi những người sáng tạo ban đầu của Apache Spark. Databricks phát triển từ dự án AMPLab tại Đại học California, Berkeley, dự án đã tham gia tạo ra Apache Spark, một khung điện toán phân tán nguồn mở được xây dựng trên Scala. Databricks phát triển một nền tản...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Sổ ghi chép được quản lý dành cho các nhà khoa học và nhà nghiên cứu dữ liệu.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud là một trong những công ty điện toán đám mây lớn nhất thế giới, cung cấp các dịch vụ điện toán đám mây có thể mở rộng, an toàn và đáng tin cậy trên toàn cầu để tăng tốc quá trình số hóa được hỗ trợ bởi các sản phẩm và giải pháp đám mây toàn diện.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Toàn bộ quá trình chạy Khoa học dữ liệu - xây dựng thuật toán Machine Learning, giải thích kết quả và dự đoán kết quả, được gói gọn trong một cú nhấp chuột.
Observable
observablehq.com
Khám phá, phân tích và giải thích dữ liệu. Là một đội. Khám phá những hiểu biết mới, trả lời nhiều câu hỏi hơn và đưa ra quyết định tốt hơn.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (còn được viết là opentext) là một công ty Canada phát triển và bán phần mềm quản lý thông tin doanh nghiệp (EIM). OpenText, có trụ sở chính tại Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, là công ty phần mềm lớn nhất Canada tính đến năm 2014 và được công nhận là một trong 100 nhà tuyển dụng hàn...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku là một công ty trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI) và máy học được thành lập vào năm 2013. Vào tháng 12 năm 2019, Dataiku thông báo rằng CapitalG - quỹ đầu tư mạo hiểm tăng trưởng giai đoạn cuối do Alphabet Inc. tài trợ - đã gia nhập Dataiku với tư cách là nhà đầu tư và họ đã tham gia đạt được trạng thái ...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex là một nền tảng dữ liệu hiện đại dành cho khoa học và phân tích dữ liệu. Sổ tay cộng tác, ứng dụng dữ liệu đẹp mắt và bảo mật cấp doanh nghiệp.
Akkio
akkio.com
AI dự đoán cho các nhà phân tích. Mang lại lợi thế cạnh tranh cho hoạt động của bạn nhờ thông tin chuyên sâu nhanh chóng và khả năng dự báo dễ dàng. Không cần mã hóa.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai là nền tảng sản xuất thị giác máy tính, LLM và Full Stack AI hàng đầu để mô hình hóa dữ liệu hình ảnh, video, văn bản và âm thanh phi cấu trúc.
V7
v7labs.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng đầy đủ cho dữ liệu đào tạo doanh nghiệp bao gồm ghi nhãn, quy trình làm việc, bộ dữ liệu và con người trong vòng lặp.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® giúp bạn sử dụng dữ liệu của mình để giải quyết vấn đề, đáp ứng các mục tiêu mới và giải quyết các nhu cầu kinh doanh quan trọng. Tất cả bắt đầu ở đây. Với công ty dẫn đầu ngành về các giải pháp phân tích và tích hợp dữ liệu hỗ trợ chiến lược AI của bạn.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Phần mềm phân tích dự đoán từ Pecan được thiết kế để tạo ra tác động. Nhận dự đoán chính xác, hữu ích trong vài ngày và khai thác sức mạnh của AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer là một công cụ phần mềm mạnh mẽ để phát triển và triển khai các mô hình học máy. Nó cung cấp giao diện thân thiện với người dùng, cho phép người dùng xây dựng, đào tạo và đánh giá mạng lưới thần kinh mà không cần kiến thức lập trình sâu rộng. Với nhiều tính năng và thuật toán, Neur...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid là Hệ điều hành phân tích cấp doanh nghiệp cấp một, có quy mô từ phân tích tự phục vụ của một người dùng đến triển khai tập trung cho hàng nghìn người dùng—bao gồm trực quan hóa dữ liệu đơn giản nhưng hiệu quả cho đến khả năng học máy nâng cao. Hệ điều hành Analytics bất khả tri có ứng dụng ...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL là sự phát triển của các trình soạn thảo SQL cũ như DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Chúng tôi cung cấp trình soạn thảo SQL hiện đại, đẹp mắt cho các nhóm tập trung vào dữ liệu muốn tiết kiệm thời gian, cải thiện độ chính xác của dữ liệu, tuyển dụng nhân viên mới nhanh hơn và nhanh chóng cung cấp ...
Incorta
incorta.com
Nền tảng phân phối dữ liệu mở của Incorta đơn giản hóa việc truy cập dữ liệu từ nhiều hệ thống doanh nghiệp phức tạp để mở khóa toàn bộ giá trị của dữ liệu tổ chức, giúp dữ liệu sẵn sàng phân tích. Được hỗ trợ bởi GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures và Sorenson Capital, Incorta...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics đóng vai trò là người đồng hành đáng tin cậy của bạn trong hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích giúp bạn thông minh hơn, nhanh hơn và tự tin hơn trong các quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu của mình. IBM Cognos Analytics cung cấp cho mọi người dùng — dù là nhà khoa học dữ liệu, nhà phân t...
Encord
encord.com
Tất cả công cụ bạn cần để xây dựng mô hình tốt hơn, nhanh hơn Encord là nền tảng dữ liệu hàng đầu dành cho các nhóm thị giác máy tính nâng cao: Hợp lý hóa quy trình ghi nhãn và RLHF, quan sát và đánh giá các mô hình cũng như quản lý & sắp xếp dữ liệu để đưa AI sản xuất nhanh hơn.
JADBio
jadbio.com
Học máy không mã giúp tự động phát hiện dấu ấn sinh học và diễn giải vai trò của chúng dựa trên nhu cầu nghiên cứu của bạn
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Cuối cùng, một giải pháp dành cho doanh nghiệp Với hướng dẫn thương hiệu toàn diện và khả năng tùy chỉnh AI của Mark AI, chúng tôi cung cấp giải pháp cấp doanh nghiệp cho phép bạn định hình nhận dạng và thông điệp của AI để đáp ứng nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Mở. Linh hoạt. Được xây dựng để thích ứng với nhu cầu AI của nhóm bạn. DataRobot tập hợp tất cả quy trình làm việc tổng quát và dự đoán của bạn vào một nền tảng mạnh mẽ. Nhanh chóng cung cấp AI mà doanh nghiệp của bạn cần, quản lý tất cả tài sản của bạn và tiếp cận các chuyên gia AI đẳng cấp thế giớ...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ cung cấp quyền truy cập năng động, hợp tác vào công nghệ mô phỏng và phân tích dữ liệu cũng như tài nguyên đám mây và HPC có thể mở rộng, tất cả ở cùng một nơi.