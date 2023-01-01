Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints. From 360-spin and 4K zoom on the product page to AR assets, customizable lifestyle imagery, and product visuals for cart thumbnails, shopping feeds, email, social media, catalogs, third-party marketplaces, and in-store kiosks. Powering four quintillion product variations and 10 million unique users per month, Cylindo is the catalyst that drives delightful shopping experiences, helping retailers and brands show more and sell more. Using the Cylindo Platform, companies have increased conversion rates by over 36% and average order value by 88% while reducing visualization costs by 58% on average.

