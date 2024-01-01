Lựa chọn thay thế - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số bạn muốn ở mọi nơi Đưa doanh nghiệp của bạn đến nhiều địa điểm hơn với DXP có thể kết hợp hoàn toàn tự động duy nhất được hỗ trợ bởi CMS không đầu số 1
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) là nền tảng quản lý tài sản 3D dành cho các nhà phát triển và công ty để lưu trữ, bảo mật và chia sẻ nội dung 3D trong thời gian thực trên toàn tổ chức của họ và hơn thế nữa. Chúng tôi cung cấp hệ thống quản lý nội dung (CMS) và mạng phân phối (CDN) đầu tiên 3D, các công cụ n...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Cách mạng hóa tương lai với Giải pháp XR Tổng quan về công ty Ẩn mình trong thành phố sôi động Aarhus, Đan Mạch, SynergyXR được coi là ngọn hải đăng của sự đổi mới trong bối cảnh thực tế mở rộng (XR). Ra đời từ sự hiểu biết sâu sắc về lĩnh vực sản xuất và năng lượng, chúng tôi đã phát tri...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect dành cho HoloLens sử dụng thực tế hỗn hợp để điều phối dự án bằng cách cung cấp sự liên kết chính xác của dữ liệu ảnh ba chiều trên địa điểm làm việc, cho phép công nhân xem lại các mô hình được phủ của họ trong bối cảnh môi trường vật lý.