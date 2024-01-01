Lựa chọn thay thế - Connectio
Pictory
pictory.ai
AI mạnh mẽ của Pictory cho phép bạn tạo và chỉnh sửa video chất lượng chuyên nghiệp bằng văn bản mà không cần kỹ năng kỹ thuật hoặc tải xuống phần mềm.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ giúp bạn có được các công cụ và kiến thức cần thiết để tăng lượng khán giả nhanh hơn trên YouTube và hơn thế nữa.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl cho phép các doanh nghiệp nhỏ tạo video hoạt hình, ảnh ghép, trình chiếu và bài đăng hình ảnh tĩnh theo lớp trông chuyên nghiệp trong vài phút, cũng như lên lịch hoặc đăng ngay lập tức lên Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter và YouTube. Tất cả đều có ứng dụng trình duyệt trên thiết bị di độn...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Tạo và chia sẻ video, băng chuyền, bài đăng một hình ảnh bằng ngôn ngữ thương hiệu của bạn.
Bio Link
bio.link
Liên kết sinh học cho phép bạn liên kết đến tất cả các trang của mình — trang web, cửa hàng, blog, bài đăng trên mạng xã hội, video, bất kỳ thứ gì — giúp khán giả khám phá tất cả nội dung của bạn dễ dàng hơn. Các nền tảng như Instagram, Twitter và TikTok chỉ cho phép một liên kết trong tiểu...
Submagic
submagic.co
Nâng cao chất lượng video của bạn bằng Phụ đề được hỗ trợ bởi AI 🚀 Chú thích dễ dàng với biểu tượng cảm xúc hoàn hảo và từ khóa được đánh dấu thông minh, tất cả đều do AI tạo ra.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Các plugin nguồn cấp dữ liệu truyền thông xã hội có thể tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn cho WordPress. Hiển thị nguồn cấp dữ liệu Facebook, Instagram, Twitter và YouTube của bạn - Được 1,3 triệu người dùng tin cậy.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Tự động hóa phương tiện truyền thông xã hội cho các trang web và blog WordPress. Tự động đăng, chia sẻ lại, đăng chéo và tự động lên lịch cho nội dung của bạn trên nhiều nền tảng xã hội như Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, v.v. Tự động chia sẻ nội dung WordPress và bài đăng trên b...
Inflact
inflact.com
BỘ CÔNG CỤ TIẾP THỊ CHO INSTAGRAM Điều chỉnh tài khoản Instagram của bạn cho phù hợp với hoạt động kinh doanh bằng các công cụ thông minh – xây dựng đối tượng mục tiêu, tương tác với khách hàng và lên kế hoạch nội dung. Giúp khách hàng tiềm năng khám phá sản phẩm của bạn và xây dựng lòng trung thàn...
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Tạo các video xã hội hấp dẫn, ngắn gọn trong vài giây từ blog của bạn với phụ đề được hỗ trợ bởi AI.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Bảo vệ hoạt động truyền thông của bạn và ngăn chặn chi tiêu quảng cáo sai - Phát hiện sự bất thường hiệu quả cho người mua truyền thông, bảo vệ chiến dịch của bạn khỏi chi tiêu lãng phí và tối đa hóa ROI. Ngân sách sai? Nhắm mục tiêu sai? Tài khoản bị tấn công? Đây chỉ là một vài ví dụ về những cạm...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting là công cụ nhắm mục tiêu theo sở thích của Facebook giúp nhà quảng cáo tìm thấy hàng nghìn sở thích ẩn trên Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio là một công ty khởi nghiệp do phụ nữ da đen sở hữu và lãnh đạo. Đây là một trong 3 người khởi xướng không gian Link-in-Bio và: * là dịch vụ liên kết sinh học lớn thứ hai trên toàn thế giới xét về số lượng người sáng tạo/người dùng; * bao gồm các tên miền: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio l...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page cho phép bạn bán hàng trong liên kết sinh học của mình. Với việc tích hợp với Stripe & Paypal, bạn có thể thu thập tiền quyên góp của người hâm mộ, yêu cầu trả phí, bán sản phẩm và tư cách thành viên cho nội dung độc quyền.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed là một công cụ tổng hợp phương tiện truyền thông xã hội thu thập và hiển thị nội dung hấp dẫn do người dùng tạo từ bất kỳ mạng truyền thông xã hội nào như Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb và 21+ Networks. Sau đó, nội dung được tuyển chọn sẽ được nhúng th...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface là một công cụ SaaS dành cho các thương hiệu để thực hiện các chiến dịch tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng, vận động nhân viên và khách hàng thông qua một nền tảng duy nhất để tối đa hóa ROI tiếp thị. Keepface đang phát triển nhanh chóng ở Hoa Kỳ, MENA và Châu Á với khoảng 400.000 người có ảnh hưởng đã...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 giúp các thương hiệu tăng cường quy trình làm việc của người sáng tạo. Bộ giải pháp hàng đầu trong ngành của galleri5 về phân tích, tiếp thị và thương mại được các thương hiệu như H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra tin cậy, cho phép hàng chục nghìn người sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ tài năng của họ trong...
Curator
curator.io
Cách dễ nhất để thêm nguồn cấp dữ liệu xã hội vào trang web của bạn miễn phí Curator là công cụ tổng hợp mạng xã hội miễn phí vĩnh viễn giúp bạn thu thập và hiển thị nội dung. Thiết lập nguồn cấp dữ liệu của bạn trong vòng chưa đầy 5 phút.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI tạo nhận xét để bạn thu hút khách hàng tiềm năng trên LinkedIn trên quy mô lớn. Tiết kiệm thời gian viết bình luận để thu hút khách hàng tiềm năng và đạt được chuyển đổi nhanh hơn với mỗi điểm tiếp xúc được thêm vào.