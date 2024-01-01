Lựa chọn thay thế - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly là nền tảng kể chuyện giúp các tổ chức xuất bản, phân phối và sở hữu câu chuyện của họ với mục tiêu thu hút người hâm mộ.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Sử dụng Muck Rack để tìm nhà báo, thu hút báo chí cho câu chuyện của bạn, theo dõi tin tức và báo cáo về tác động của hoạt động PR của bạn. Các nhà báo có thể xây dựng danh mục đầu tư và tăng tốc sự nghiệp của họ.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM đang hình dung lại các phương tiện truyền thông kiếm được bằng công nghệ Quản lý Quan hệ Công chúng của mình. Nền tảng PRM cho phép các chuyên gia tiếp thị và truyền thông khám phá phương tiện truyền thông phù hợp để giới thiệu câu chuyện của họ, quản lý các mối quan hệ và chiến dịch truy...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Khám phá tác động của PR trực tuyến! Theo dõi những gì đang được nói về thương hiệu của bạn, tạo câu chuyện, xác định và thu hút khán giả cũng như phân tích kết quả.