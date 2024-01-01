Lựa chọn thay thế - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude là trợ lý AI thế hệ tiếp theo cho các nhiệm vụ của bạn, bất kể quy mô.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Cộng đồng AI xây dựng tương lai. Xây dựng, đào tạo và triển khai các mô hình hiện đại được hỗ trợ bởi nguồn mở tham chiếu trong học máy.
scite.ai
scite là một công cụ được sử dụng để giúp các nhà nghiên cứu khám phá và hiểu rõ hơn các bài báo khoa học thông qua Trích dẫn thông minh. Trích dẫn thông minh cho phép người dùng xem một bài báo khoa học đã được trích dẫn như thế nào bằng cách cung cấp bối cảnh trích dẫn và phân loại mô tả liệu nó ...
Iris.ai
iris.ai
Công cụ mạnh mẽ cho nghiên cứu của bạn. Chúng tôi đã xây dựng một công cụ AI hàng đầu thế giới để hiểu văn bản khoa học. Được áp dụng cho việc đánh giá tài liệu, trích xuất dữ liệu, giám sát sau thị trường hoặc bất kỳ nhiệm vụ nào khác liên quan đến hàng nghìn tài liệu như giấy tờ hoặc bằng sáng chế...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Giọng nói AI và Trình tạo video AI. Sản xuất nội dung nghe nhìn chuyên nghiệp tiếp theo của bạn mà không tốn tiền thuê diễn viên, máy ảnh hoặc thiết bị âm thanh
AfforAI
afforai.com
Bộ não thứ hai của bạn để tối đa hóa năng suất. Afforai là một chatbot AI có chức năng tìm kiếm, tóm tắt và dịch thông tin từ nhiều nguồn để tạo ra nghiên cứu đáng tin cậy. Cung cấp các tài liệu nghiên cứu dài dòng cho hàng đống yêu cầu tuân thủ khô khan và trích xuất những phát hiện chính mà bạn c...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn giúp việc dọn dẹp, gắn nhãn và trực quan hóa phản hồi của khách hàng trở nên đơn giản — tất cả ở cùng một nơi. Được hỗ trợ bởi Trí tuệ nhân tạo tiên tiến.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Trí tuệ con người dành cho doanh nghiệp. Khả năng hiểu cuộc trò chuyện và công nghệ AI tổng quát của Symbl.ai sẽ giải phóng toàn bộ tiềm năng của cuộc trò chuyện giữa con người với nhau – để đạt được mục tiêu của bạn.
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
Một API duy nhất cho tất cả các nhu cầu phân tích văn bản của bạn. Tinq.ai là một công cụ xử lý ngôn ngữ tự nhiên đơn giản. Nó giúp bạn dễ dàng thực hiện phân tích văn bản trong các dự án của mình.
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
Khai thác dữ liệu web ở quy mô Quét các trang web mà không cần lo lắng về việc thực thi JavaScript, trình duyệt không có đầu hoặc bị chặn. Chuyển đổi tin tức và bài viết blog thành dữ liệu có cấu trúc và hơn thế nữa...
Convai
convai.com
Giúp nhân vật của bạn có khả năng trò chuyện giống con người trong trò chơi và ứng dụng thế giới ảo.