Lựa chọn thay thế - Chatarmin
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer là cách rẻ hơn, nhanh nhất và dễ dàng nhất để khám phá những gì đang thực sự diễn ra trực tuyến.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter cung cấp trải nghiệm viết rõ ràng và đơn giản cho những người không tìm kiếm các tính năng hoặc báo cáo nâng cao dành cho doanh nghiệp.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com tích hợp với các nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị hàng đầu thế giới để tối đa hóa mức tăng lượng khán giả, lấy lại doanh thu từ giỏ hàng bị bỏ qua và thu hút lại những khán giả đã mất hiệu lực thông qua các hệ thống tích hợp dữ liệu hàng đầu trong ngành. Tối đa hóa doanh thu chưa được kha...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Tăng lưu lượng duy trì và lợi nhuận bằng công nghệ GPT-3