Lựa chọn thay thế - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Đổi mới cách bạn kết nối với khách hàng. ManyChat cho phép bạn tương tác với khách hàng 24/7 - tận dụng sức mạnh của tự động hóa tiếp thị ngay hôm nay!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Tự động hóa dịch vụ khách hàng của bạn với ChatBot và không bao giờ bỏ lỡ cơ hội bán hàng hoặc trợ giúp khách hàng của bạn. Xây dựng chatbot của riêng bạn từ đầu, không cần kỹ năng kỹ thuật!
Drift
drift.com
Drift là cách mới mà các doanh nghiệp mua hàng từ các doanh nghiệp. Hãy dùng thử các công cụ tiếp thị và bán hàng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được thiết kế để giúp việc mua hàng trở nên dễ dàng hơn ngay hôm nay, hoàn toàn miễn phí.
Botpress
botpress.com
Xây dựng chatbot ChatGPT nhanh đến bất ngờ 🚀. Trình xây dựng chatbot thế hệ tiếp theo đầu tiên được hỗ trợ bởi OpenAI. Xây dựng các bot giống ChatGPT cho dự án hoặc doanh nghiệp của bạn để hoàn thành công việc. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel là nền tảng bot hàng đầu để tạo chatbot AI cho Facebook. Tìm hiểu cách tạo bot Facebook Messenger nhanh chóng và dễ dàng - không cần mã hóa.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox là không gian làm việc không cần mã giúp khai thác sức mạnh của WhatsApp để mở rộng quy mô kinh doanh của bạn với Hộp thư đến chung, Chatbot không mã WhatsApp, WhatsApp Broadcasts, v.v.
Qualified
qualified.com
Đạt tiêu chuẩn giúp các công ty tạo ra quy trình nhanh hơn. Khai thác tài sản lớn nhất của bạn - trang web của bạn - để xác định những khách truy cập có giá trị nhất, bắt đầu ngay các cuộc trò chuyện bán hàng, lên lịch cuộc họp, chuyển đổi lưu lượng truy cập đi và phải trả tiền, đồng thời phát hiện ...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Biến lượt xem trang thành khách hàng. Nhận biết các Công ty hiện đang duyệt trang web của bạn và biến họ thành khách hàng!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Nền tảng hợp tác để xây dựng các tác nhân AI. Các nhóm sử dụng Voiceflow để thiết kế, thử nghiệm và khởi chạy các tác nhân trò chuyện hoặc giọng nói AI — cùng nhau, nhanh hơn, trên quy mô lớn.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Tự động hóa hoạt động tương tác với khách hàng và nhân viên của bạn bằng hơn 135 ngôn ngữ và trên hơn 35 kênh để mang lại kết quả khả thi với chi phí thấp hơn.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
AI đàm thoại không có gì khác ngoài nhân tạo. Tạo các kết nối có ý nghĩa, được cá nhân hóa với khách hàng đồng thời mang lại kết quả thực sự cho doanh nghiệp của bạn.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics đóng vai trò là người đồng hành đáng tin cậy của bạn trong hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích giúp bạn thông minh hơn, nhanh hơn và tự tin hơn trong các quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu của mình. IBM Cognos Analytics cung cấp cho mọi người dùng — dù là nhà khoa học dữ liệu, nhà phân t...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor định nghĩa lại CX bằng Generative AI & NLP, tạo ra hành trình năng động của khách hàng trên các kênh nhắn tin. Nền tảng CX mã ngắn/không mã của chúng tôi kết hợp Trợ lý kỹ thuật số và Tự động hóa quy trình thông minh, mang đến các tương tác được cá nhân hóa, hướng đến mục tiêu. Nó vượt xa các...