Lựa chọn thay thế - BlogManagement
elink.io
elink.io
Xây dựng mọi thứ với các liên kết web. elink có mọi thứ bạn cần để lưu dấu trang và xây dựng trang web, bản tin email, tiện ích trang web RSS, liên kết sinh học xã hội, tường xã hội, nội dung tự động và hơn thế nữa. Tạo nội dung trong vài phút!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io là công cụ rút ngắn URL nhãn trắng giúp tạo liên kết ngắn trên các miền có thương hiệu. Rút ngắn, tùy chỉnh và chia sẻ URL có thương hiệu với khán giả của bạn.
Revue
getrevue.co
Xây dựng một lượng khán giả trung thành. Revue giúp người viết và nhà xuất bản dễ dàng gửi bản tin biên tập — và được trả tiền.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Thêm pixel nhắm mục tiêu lại, Kêu gọi hành động tùy chỉnh, tên miền tùy chỉnh vào bất kỳ liên kết nào bạn chia sẻ, tùy chỉnh giao diện hình thu nhỏ của liên kết và nhắm mục tiêu lại bất kỳ ai đã nhấp vào.
Radio.co
radio.co
Bạn muốn tạo một đài phát thanh? Tự động hóa lịch trình của bạn, phát sóng trực tiếp và theo dõi người nghe từ một nền tảng dễ sử dụng. Chào mừng bạn đến với Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops là một nền tảng tiếp thị lan truyền và giới thiệu để khởi động các cuộc thi xếp hạng, rút thăm trúng thưởng, các chương trình giới thiệu và trước khi ra mắt.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Hợp tác với ShareASale để trở thành một phần của mạng lưới tiếp thị liên kết đáng tin cậy của chúng tôi. Mạng lưới của chúng tôi cung cấp các giải pháp tiếp thị cho các đối tác của chúng tôi.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence là dịch vụ tiếp thị có ảnh hưởng cho phép các thương hiệu và người có ảnh hưởng kết nối, cộng tác và đạt được mục tiêu của họ.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer là cách rẻ hơn, nhanh nhất và dễ dàng nhất để khám phá những gì đang thực sự diễn ra trực tuyến.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter cung cấp trải nghiệm viết rõ ràng và đơn giản cho những người không tìm kiếm các tính năng hoặc báo cáo nâng cao dành cho doanh nghiệp.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Thị trường tên thương hiệu ban đầu với hơn 100.000 tên doanh nghiệp được chuyên gia tuyển chọn để bạn lựa chọn. Nhận tên miền .com và logo phù hợp cũng như lời khuyên về thương hiệu miễn phí từ nhóm của chúng tôi.
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink is the world’s most intelligent URL shortener. Create links that dynamically route users to different destinations based off their devices, operating systems, countries, and even date of click.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady is the platform for marketers looking to scale their call campaigns. Pay-Per-Call Marketplace, Lead-to-Call Automation and Dynamic Call Distribution
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
The Email Checker Tool is SMTP based, providing the highest accuracy and additional useful information to validate/verify any and all email addresses. Please enter an email address and click verify to see exactly how the Email Checker Tool works. Test up to 10 email addresses per day for free.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com tích hợp với các nền tảng tự động hóa tiếp thị hàng đầu thế giới để tối đa hóa mức tăng lượng khán giả, lấy lại doanh thu từ giỏ hàng bị bỏ qua và thu hút lại những khán giả đã mất hiệu lực thông qua các hệ thống tích hợp dữ liệu hàng đầu trong ngành. Tối đa hóa doanh thu chưa được kha...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify là phần mềm chuyên dụng dành cho các công ty thương mại điện tử để theo dõi và phân bổ tất cả các hoạt động tiếp thị của bạn (đa kênh). Bằng cách sử dụng công nghệ theo dõi mang tính cách mạng, người dùng có thể được theo dõi mà không cần lập mô hình hoặc Google Analytics - tuân thủ 100% GDP...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Tăng lưu lượng duy trì và lợi nhuận bằng công nghệ GPT-3