WebCatalog

Ackroo

Ackroo

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: ackroo.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Ackroo trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf, yacht, tennis clubs and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

Danh mục:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

Trang web: ackroo.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Ackroo theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Uniqodo

Uniqodo

uniqodo.com

Sparkage Consumer

Sparkage Consumer

getsparkage.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.