Singlebox is now part of WebCatalog

Singlebox for Mac and Windows is an all-in-one messenger & email app - a single place for all your web services and accounts, including Discord, WhatsApp, Messenger, Slack, Telegram and many many more.

Singlebox is now part of the WebCatalog app. It is no longer available as a separate standalone product.

Download WebCatalog to get Singlebox and much much more, including:

transform websites into desktop apps.

access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux.

use spaces to organize apps.

switch between multiple accounts easily.

Migration

If you’re using the standalone Singlebox app (downloaded from singlebox.app website, from the Mac App Store or from the Microsoft Store), the app will continue to work in the near future but will stop receiving updates.

If you've purchased Singlebox Plus, your Singlebox Plus license is transferrable to WebCatalog, totally free of charge.

If you have purchased Singlebox Plus from our website (via Paddle), you can simply use your Singlebox Plus licence key to activate WebCatalog Lifetime. Learn more about WebCatalog Lifetime.

If you have purchased Singlebox Plus from the Mac App Store or from the Microsoft Store, please send us your purchase receipt by October 2024 to upgrade to WebCatalog Lifetime for free. We'll try to process your requests as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to migrate your setup and data from Singlebox to WebCatalog.

Questions?

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact us.