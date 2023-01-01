Free
free forever
no credit card required
$5
(USD)
per month, billed annually • 1 user
cancel anytime
Everything in Basic, and:
All you need to get started.
The pay-once-use-forever plan.
Get the most out of WebCatalog.
|Feature
|Basic tier
|Lifetime tier
|Pro tier
|Apps & games
|Up to 5
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Spaces
|Up to 2
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Subspaces (accounts) per app
|Up to 2
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Subspaces (accounts) per space
|Up to 2
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Devices
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Cross-platform support
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|Custom apps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Menu bar (tray) integration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ads & tracker blocker
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|App lock
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cloud backup & sync
|No
|No
|Yes
|Priority support
|No
|No
|Yes