Альтернативи - Verkada

Rhombus

Rhombus

rhombus.com

Створюйте розумніші та безпечніші простори на єдиній хмарній платформі Фізична охорона стала сучасною. Керуйте своїми будівлями в будь-який час і в будь-якому місці за допомогою комплексного рішення, яке об’єднує інтелектуальні камери, контроль доступу, датчики, інтеграцію та сигналізацію під одним...

Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems

milestonesys.com

Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...

Hikvision

Hikvision

hikvision.com

Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...

