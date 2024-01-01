Альтернативи - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Найбільша в Індії служба доставки їжі, харчування та пошуку ресторанів. Краща їжа для більшої кількості людей.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats – це американська онлайн-платформа для замовлення та доставки їжі, запущена компанією Uber у 2014 році та розташована в Сан-Франциско, Каліфорнія.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. — американська служба доставки готової їжі на замовлення, заснована в 2013 році студентами Стенфорда Тоні Сю, Стенлі Тангом, Енді Фангом і Еваном Муром. Компанія DoorDash, яку підтримує Y Combinator, є однією з кількох технологічних компаній, які використовують логістичні послуги, щоб ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. – це американська онлайн- і мобільна платформа замовлення готової їжі та доставки, яка з’єднує відвідувачів із місцевими ресторанами. Компанія розташована в Чикаго, штат Іллінойс, і була заснована в 2004 році. Станом на 2019 рік у компанії було 19,9 мільйона активних користувачів і 115 ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
харчування. Ми отримуємо це. У кожного з нас є свої улюблені. З Deliveroo доставляйте улюблені місцеві ресторани та страви на винос прямо до дверей. Все є в меню. Від популярних у країні мереж, таких як KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King і Subway, до місцевих ресторанів і ваших улюблених страв на ...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Робіть онлайн-бронювання, читайте відгуки відвідувачів про ресторани та заробляйте бали на безкоштовне харчування. OpenTable — це мережа онлайн-бронювання ресторанів високої кухні в реальному часі.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates – це американська компанія, яка пропонує місцеву доставку страв, приготованих у ресторанах, та інших товарів. Станом на лютий 2019 року Postmates працює в 2940 містах США. Послуга покладається на програми для мобільних телефонів і їх можливості глобальної системи позиціонування, щоб відпов...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet полегшує керування доставкою на останній милі. Інтуїтивно зрозуміла маршрутизація, диспетчеризація, відстеження в реальному часі, аналітика тощо.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Просто замовляйте їжу в Just Eat! Хочете піцу, суші чи вегетаріанську страву сьогодні? Насолоджуйтесь улюбленими стравами, доставленими швидко або на винос.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Доставка та винос із найкращих місцевих ресторанів. Сніданок, обід, вечеря та багато іншого з безпечною доставкою до ваших дверей. Тепер пропонуємо самовивіз і безконтактну доставку.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless — це просто найпростіший спосіб замовити їжу з доставкою або на винос. Що б у вас не було в настрої, де б ви не були в настрої, ви це отримаєте. Ні меню, ні телефонних дзвінків, ні повторень. Seamless є частиною портфоліо брендів Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice – це найпростіший спосіб замовити улюблену місцеву піцу. Ми об’єднуємо мільйони любителів піци з тисячами піцерій по всій країні.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Замовляйте їжу на винос онлайн у більш ніж 2300 місцевих ресторанах у Just Eat. Отримайте піцу, суші та багато іншого з доставкою до ваших дверей!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Доставка додому з найкращих ресторанів поруч з Just Eat, новою назвою Allo Resto! Замовити зараз!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Механізм логістики на вимогу. Покращуйте свої замовлення за допомогою справжнього програмного забезпечення для керування доставкою на вимогу. Відправка, планування маршруту, керування кур’єрською службою – все це адаптовано до ваших операцій на вимогу.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow — це система онлайн-замовлень без комісії та додаток для замовлення їжі, який допомагає ресторанам нагодувати своїх голодних клієнтів.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode дає вам змогу революціонізувати свій харчовий бізнес. Тепер ваші клієнти можуть не лише робити замовлення з будь-якого місця, будь то столик, готельний номер чи будь-де у вашому приміщенні, але й можуть оплачувати вам онлайн, робити одночасні замовлення та користуватися різними іншими унікаль...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho — це провідне програмне забезпечення для онлайн-замовлень для оптових постачальників продуктів харчування та закладів. Використовуйте Fresho, щоб зробити замовлення їжі оптом простим і без стресу.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com — це універсальна платформа, яку незалежні ресторани використовують для підтримки своєї цифрової присутності. Він надає незалежним ресторанам технологічні та маркетингові надздібності таких великих брендів, як Domino's, Chick Fil-A та SweetGreen. Платформа може керувати всім: від веб-сайті...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Познайомтеся з технологіями, які створюють ресторанну магію. Від дизайну веб-сайту до онлайн-замовлень і рішень для оплати, BentoBox допомагає ресторанам у всьому світі створювати кращі враження для своїх клієнтів і персоналу.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX — це програмне забезпечення для онлайн-ресторанів, призначене для онлайн-замовлення їжі, бронювання та купівлі подарункових карток.