WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Tock

Zomato

Zomato

zomato.com

Найбільша в Індії служба доставки їжі, харчування та пошуку ресторанів. Краща їжа для більшої кількості людей.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

Uber Eats – це американська онлайн-платформа для замовлення та доставки їжі, запущена компанією Uber у 2014 році та розташована в Сан-Франциско, Каліфорнія.

DoorDash

DoorDash

doordash.com

DoorDash Inc. — американська служба доставки готової їжі на замовлення, заснована в 2013 році студентами Стенфорда Тоні Сю, Стенлі Тангом, Енді Фангом і Еваном Муром. Компанія DoorDash, яку підтримує Y Combinator, є однією з кількох технологічних компаній, які використовують логістичні послуги, щоб ...

Grubhub

Grubhub

grubhub.com

Grubhub Inc. – це американська онлайн- і мобільна платформа замовлення готової їжі та доставки, яка з’єднує відвідувачів із місцевими ресторанами. Компанія розташована в Чикаго, штат Іллінойс, і була заснована в 2004 році. Станом на 2019 рік у компанії було 19,9 мільйона активних користувачів і 115 ...

Deliveroo

Deliveroo

deliveroo.co.uk

харчування. Ми отримуємо це. У кожного з нас є свої улюблені. З Deliveroo доставляйте улюблені місцеві ресторани та страви на винос прямо до дверей. Все є в меню. Від популярних у країні мереж, таких як KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King і Subway, до місцевих ресторанів і ваших улюблених страв на ...

OpenTable

OpenTable

opentable.com

Робіть онлайн-бронювання, читайте відгуки відвідувачів про ресторани та заробляйте бали на безкоштовне харчування. OpenTable — це мережа онлайн-бронювання ресторанів високої кухні в реальному часі.

Postmates

Postmates

postmates.com

Postmates – це американська компанія, яка пропонує місцеву доставку страв, приготованих у ресторанах, та інших товарів. Станом на лютий 2019 року Postmates працює в 2940 містах США. Послуга покладається на програми для мобільних телефонів і їх можливості глобальної системи позиціонування, щоб відпов...

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet полегшує керування доставкою на останній милі. Інтуїтивно зрозуміла маршрутизація, диспетчеризація, відстеження в реальному часі, аналітика тощо.

Just-Eat.ch

Just-Eat.ch

just-eat.ch

Просто замовляйте їжу в Just Eat! Хочете піцу, суші чи вегетаріанську страву сьогодні? Насолоджуйтесь улюбленими стравами, доставленими швидко або на винос.

Caviar

Caviar

trycaviar.com

Доставка та винос із найкращих місцевих ресторанів. Сніданок, обід, вечеря та багато іншого з безпечною доставкою до ваших дверей. Тепер пропонуємо самовивіз і безконтактну доставку.

Seamless

Seamless

seamless.com

Seamless — це просто найпростіший спосіб замовити їжу з доставкою або на винос. Що б у вас не було в настрої, де б ви не були в настрої, ви це отримаєте. Ні меню, ні телефонних дзвінків, ні повторень. Seamless є частиною портфоліо брендів Grubhub Inc.

Slice

Slice

slicelife.com

Slice – це найпростіший спосіб замовити улюблену місцеву піцу. Ми об’єднуємо мільйони любителів піци з тисячами піцерій по всій країні.

Just-Eat.dk

Just-Eat.dk

just-eat.dk

Замовляйте їжу на винос онлайн у більш ніж 2300 місцевих ресторанах у Just Eat. Отримайте піцу, суші та багато іншого з доставкою до ваших дверей!

Just-Eat.fr

Just-Eat.fr

just-eat.fr

Доставка додому з найкращих ресторанів поруч з Just Eat, новою назвою Allo Resto! Замовити зараз!

DelivApp

DelivApp

delivapp.com

Механізм логістики на вимогу. Покращуйте свої замовлення за допомогою справжнього програмного забезпечення для керування доставкою на вимогу. Відправка, планування маршруту, керування кур’єрською службою – все це адаптовано до ваших операцій на вимогу.

ChowNow

ChowNow

chownow.com

ChowNow — це система онлайн-замовлень без комісії та додаток для замовлення їжі, який допомагає ресторанам нагодувати своїх голодних клієнтів.

Tycode

Tycode

tycode.tech

Tycode дає вам змогу революціонізувати свій харчовий бізнес. Тепер ваші клієнти можуть не лише робити замовлення з будь-якого місця, будь то столик, готельний номер чи будь-де у вашому приміщенні, але й можуть оплачувати вам онлайн, робити одночасні замовлення та користуватися різними іншими унікаль...

Fresho

Fresho

fresho.com

Fresho — це провідне програмне забезпечення для онлайн-замовлень для оптових постачальників продуктів харчування та закладів. Використовуйте Fresho, щоб зробити замовлення їжі оптом простим і без стресу.

Owner.com

Owner.com

owner.com

Owner.com — це універсальна платформа, яку незалежні ресторани використовують для підтримки своєї цифрової присутності. Він надає незалежним ресторанам технологічні та маркетингові надздібності таких великих брендів, як Domino's, Chick Fil-A та SweetGreen. Платформа може керувати всім: від веб-сайті...

BentoBox

BentoBox

getbento.com

Познайомтеся з технологіями, які створюють ресторанну магію. Від дизайну веб-сайту до онлайн-замовлень і рішень для оплати, BentoBox допомагає ресторанам у всьому світі створювати кращі враження для своїх клієнтів і персоналу.

Menubly

Menubly

menubly.com

Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...

MealPe

MealPe

mealpe.app

MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces

MalouApp

MalouApp

malou.io

The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.

Vromo

Vromo

vromo.io

VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...

Restimo

Restimo

restimo.com

Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.

Quicklly

Quicklly

quicklly.com

Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...

Phygital24

Phygital24

phygital24.com

It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission

Ordermark

Ordermark

ordermark.com

Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.

OnCater

OnCater

oncater.com

OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000

Nutrislice

Nutrislice

nutrislice.com

Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...

Menuviel

Menuviel

menuviel.com

QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...

Grubtech

Grubtech

grubtech.com

Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...

Deliforce

Deliforce

deliforce.io

This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.

Clorder

Clorder

clorder.com

All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.

Upmenu

Upmenu

upmenu.com

Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...

Restaurantify

Restaurantify

restaurantify.com

Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.

Order Tiger

Order Tiger

ordertiger.com

Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.

Orders.co

Orders.co

orders.co

Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...

Foodzat

Foodzat

foodzat.com

Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...

Chowmill

Chowmill

chowmill.com

Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...

Ytock

Ytock

ytock.com

Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...

Storekit

Storekit

storekit.com

Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.

Restolabs

Restolabs

restolabs.com

Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...

MealShift

MealShift

mealshift.co.uk

MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app

FoodNotify

FoodNotify

foodnotify.com

FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...

Deliverect

Deliverect

deliverect.com

Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...

BistroUX

BistroUX

bistroux.com

BistroUX — це програмне забезпечення для онлайн-ресторанів, призначене для онлайн-замовлення їжі, бронювання та купівлі подарункових карток.

Переглянути

Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.