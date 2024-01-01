Альтернативи - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly — це служба скорочення URL-адрес і платформа керування посиланнями. Компанію Bitly, Inc. було засновано в 2008 році. Вона є приватною і розташована в Нью-Йорку. Bitly скорочує 600 мільйонів посилань на місяць для використання в соціальних мережах, SMS та електронною поштою. Bitly заробляє грош...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com — це оригінальний засіб скорочення URL-адрес, який скорочує ваші громіздкі посилання до більш керованих і зручних URL-адрес.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Керування корпоративними посиланнями. Забезпечення співпраці, дотримання вимог і креативності для глобальних команд, щоб покращити кожну взаємодію, захистити ваші дані та створити впевненість у кожному кліку.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL Shortener із користувацькими доменами. Скорочуйте, брендуйте та відстежуйте URL-адреси за допомогою провідної в галузі платформи керування посиланнями. Безкоштовно спробувати. API, коротка URL-адреса, власні домени.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply — це єдиний засіб скорочення посилань, який сприяє конверсії. Відображайте своє повідомлення будь-де, легко вставляючи заклики до дії на кожній сторінці, якою ви ділитеся. Перетворіть своїх підписників на користувачів і клієнтів безкоштовно.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe — це програма для скорочення URL-адрес, яка включає перенацілювання пікселів у кожному посиланні, яким ви ділитеся. Створюйте потужні фірмові посилання та отримуйте на 34% більше кліків.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io — це найкращий спосіб створювати, ділитися та синхронізувати свої UTM із вашою командою. Припиніть використання безладних електронних таблиць і отримайте хороші дані про кампанію в аналітиці.
Dub
dub.co
Альтернатива Bitly з відкритим кодом. Dub — це програма для скорочення посилань із відкритим вихідним кодом із вбудованою аналітикою та безкоштовними доменами.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Відчуйте повний контроль над своїми короткими посиланнями Повна платформа URL Shortener, керування посиланнями, аналіз посилань, глибокі посилання, генератор QR-кодів і посилання в біографії. Скорочуйте, брендуйте, керуйте, відстежуйте та діліться своїми посиланнями без зусиль.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Інтуїтивно зрозумілий, безпечний, перейдіть за посиланнями, якими спільно користуються команди. GoLinks® підвищує продуктивність, допомагаючи командам швидко знаходити інформацію та обмінюватися нею за допомогою коротких посилань, які запам’ятовуються під назвою go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Допоможіть командам швидко знаходити інформацію та обмінюватися нею за допомогою коротких посилань, які легко запам’ятати, які називаються переходами.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Відстежуйте свої кліки та коефіцієнти конверсії, збирайте потенційних клієнтів, створюючи веб-сторінки для своїх партнерських продуктів на платформі «все в одному» за кілька кліків.
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Скорочуйте, відстежуйте та оптимізуйте свої посилання за допомогою привабливих закликів до дії, пікселів перенацілювання, фірмових посилань і потужної аналітики.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL shortener — це універсальна платформа керування посиланнями. Найкращий користувацький засіб скорочення URL-адрес із фірмовим доменом і API. Персоналізовані короткі посилання з QR-кодами, розширеною аналітикою та звітами. Спеціальний варіант екземпляра для агентств.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Завдяки Linkin Bio, перенаціленню URL-адрес і підібраним сторінкам Linkjoy допоможе вам Підвищуйте впізнаваність бренду, залучайте більше потенційних клієнтів і перенацілюйте одноразово Відвідувачі.