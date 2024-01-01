WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Spatial

VRChat

VRChat

hello.vrchat.com

VRChat — це онлайн-платформа віртуального світу, створена Гремом Гейлором і Джессі Джодрі та керована VRChat, Inc. Платформа дозволяє користувачам взаємодіяти з іншими за допомогою створених користувачами тривимірних аватарів і світів.

Agora World

Agora World

agoraworld.io

Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...

MootUp

MootUp

mootup.com

MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...

vTime

vTime

vtime.net

vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...

MeetinVR

MeetinVR

meetinvr.com

MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...

Yulio

Yulio

yulio.com

Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...

SynergyXR

SynergyXR

synergyxr.com

SynergyXR: революція в майбутньому з рішеннями XR Огляд компанії SynergyXR розташований у жвавому місті Орхус, Данія, як маяк інновацій у сфері розширеної реальності (XR). Народжені завдяки глибокому розумінню виробничого та енергетичного секторів, ми перетворилися на величезну силу, яка спеціалізує...

Virbela

Virbela

virbela.com

Virbela створює захоплюючі віртуальні світи для віддаленої роботи, навчання та подій. Місія Virbela, заснована в 2012 році командою поведінкових психологів, полягає в тому, щоб допомогти організаціям і людям процвітати у віддаленому майбутньому. Завдяки захоплюючим 3D-просторам, які є глибоко соціал...

Breakroom

Breakroom

breakroom.net

Breakroom — це наступна еволюція цифрової співпраці та залучення — повністю настроюване 3D-середовище, створене для всіх ваших віртуальних потреб. Новий світ роботи — це не пекло двовимірних відеоконференцій, у якому ви потрапили в пастку. Це захоплюючий цифровий досвід, який розширює можливості зв’...

Trezi

Trezi

trezi.com

Trezi — це захоплюючий VR-продукт для індустрії AEC, який дає змогу спільно працювати над проектами програмного забезпечення для 3D-моделювання та програмного забезпечення для архітектури в режимі реального часу.

