Альтернативи - Spatial
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat — це онлайн-платформа віртуального світу, створена Гремом Гейлором і Джессі Джодрі та керована VRChat, Inc. Платформа дозволяє користувачам взаємодіяти з іншими за допомогою створених користувачами тривимірних аватарів і світів.
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: революція в майбутньому з рішеннями XR Огляд компанії SynergyXR розташований у жвавому місті Орхус, Данія, як маяк інновацій у сфері розширеної реальності (XR). Народжені завдяки глибокому розумінню виробничого та енергетичного секторів, ми перетворилися на величезну силу, яка спеціалізує...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela створює захоплюючі віртуальні світи для віддаленої роботи, навчання та подій. Місія Virbela, заснована в 2012 році командою поведінкових психологів, полягає в тому, щоб допомогти організаціям і людям процвітати у віддаленому майбутньому. Завдяки захоплюючим 3D-просторам, які є глибоко соціал...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom — це наступна еволюція цифрової співпраці та залучення — повністю настроюване 3D-середовище, створене для всіх ваших віртуальних потреб. Новий світ роботи — це не пекло двовимірних відеоконференцій, у якому ви потрапили в пастку. Це захоплюючий цифровий досвід, який розширює можливості зв’...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi — це захоплюючий VR-продукт для індустрії AEC, який дає змогу спільно працювати над проектами програмного забезпечення для 3D-моделювання та програмного забезпечення для архітектури в режимі реального часу.