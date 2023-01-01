WebCatalog

Альтернативи - Smartcat

Murf AI

murf.ai

Переходьте від тексту до мовлення за допомогою універсального генератора голосу AI. Увімкнено штучний інтелект, справжні голоси людей. Зробіть озвучку студійної якості за лічені хвилини. Використовуйте реалістичні штучні голоси Murf для подкастів, відео та всіх ваших професійних презентацій.

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ — це запатентований пакет програмного забезпечення для автоматизованого перекладу, який працює в операційних системах Microsoft Windows. Він розроблений угорською програмною компанією memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), раніше Kilgray, постачальник програмного заб...

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

Локалізація та розгортання матеріалу в кількох регіонах є складною справою. Вам потрібне рішення для перекладу, яке є простим, масштабованим і надійним. Система керування перекладами (TMS) XTM допоможе швидше та економічніше надати ваш вміст, локалізований кількома мовами.

Matecat

matecat.com

Matecat — це безкоштовний онлайн-інструмент CAT з відкритим кодом. Це безкоштовно для перекладацьких компаній, перекладачів і корпоративних користувачів.

Crowdin

crowdin.com

Платформа керування локалізацією Crowdin — це технологічне рішення для вашої команди. Перекладайте й оновлюйте вміст для свого багатомовного продукту за допомогою нашого хмарного програмного забезпечення.

Transifex

transifex.com

Інтеграція з Transifex, щоб керувати створенням багатомовних веб-сайтів і вмісту програм. Замовляйте переклади, переглядайте хід перекладу та інструменти, як-от TM.

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Платформа локалізації, створена для зростання. Охопіть абсолютно нову аудиторію користувачів додатків, онлайн-покупців, веб-браузерів і гравців ігор, надаючи місцеві враження їхньою мовою, незалежно від того, де вони знаходяться.

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel пропонує послуги багатомовного перекладу понад 30 мовами, щоб покращити обслуговування клієнтів. Дізнайтеся більше про наші рішення для роботи з мовою!

Weglot

weglot.com

Найшвидший і найпростіший спосіб перекласти ваш веб-сайт і охопити ширшу аудиторію!

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

