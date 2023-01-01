Альтернативи - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Переходьте від тексту до мовлення за допомогою універсального генератора голосу AI. Увімкнено штучний інтелект, справжні голоси людей. Зробіть озвучку студійної якості за лічені хвилини. Використовуйте реалістичні штучні голоси Murf для подкастів, відео та всіх ваших професійних презентацій.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ — це запатентований пакет програмного забезпечення для автоматизованого перекладу, який працює в операційних системах Microsoft Windows. Він розроблений угорською програмною компанією memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), раніше Kilgray, постачальник програмного заб...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Локалізація та розгортання матеріалу в кількох регіонах є складною справою. Вам потрібне рішення для перекладу, яке є простим, масштабованим і надійним. Система керування перекладами (TMS) XTM допоможе швидше та економічніше надати ваш вміст, локалізований кількома мовами.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat — це безкоштовний онлайн-інструмент CAT з відкритим кодом. Це безкоштовно для перекладацьких компаній, перекладачів і корпоративних користувачів.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Платформа керування локалізацією Crowdin — це технологічне рішення для вашої команди. Перекладайте й оновлюйте вміст для свого багатомовного продукту за допомогою нашого хмарного програмного забезпечення.
Transifex
transifex.com
Інтеграція з Transifex, щоб керувати створенням багатомовних веб-сайтів і вмісту програм. Замовляйте переклади, переглядайте хід перекладу та інструменти, як-от TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Платформа локалізації, створена для зростання. Охопіть абсолютно нову аудиторію користувачів додатків, онлайн-покупців, веб-браузерів і гравців ігор, надаючи місцеві враження їхньою мовою, незалежно від того, де вони знаходяться.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel пропонує послуги багатомовного перекладу понад 30 мовами, щоб покращити обслуговування клієнтів. Дізнайтеся більше про наші рішення для роботи з мовою!
Weglot
weglot.com
Найшвидший і найпростіший спосіб перекласти ваш веб-сайт і охопити ширшу аудиторію!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...